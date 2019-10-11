Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Karanja profile: BJP fields sitting MLA Rajendra Sukhanand Patni in constituency known for high anti-incumbency

Karanja Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly elections was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

Constituency Name – Karanja

Constituency Number – 35

District – Washim

Total Electors – 2,99,926

Female Electors – 1,43,900

Male Electors – 1,56,023

Third Gender –3

Reserved – No

Results in previous elections: In 2014, Rajendra Sukhanand Patni of the BJP won the election by netting 44,751 votes against the Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh (BBM) candidate Mohammed Yusuf. In 2009, NCP candidate Prakash Uttamrao Dahake had won the seat with 62,658 votes, defeating Patni, who was a Shiv Sena candidate then. In 2004, Sena's Patni bagged 36,695 votes, defeating Dahake, then a BBM candidate. In 1999, Congress' Babasaheb Dhabekar had won the seat against Dahake, who was with the NCP then.

Demographics: This place is also known as Karanja Lad. It has a net population of 1,00,497 people, according to the 2011 Census.

Karanja is a part of the Yavatmal-Washim Lok Sabha constituency, which also comprises of Yavatmal district along with five other Vidhan Sabha (Legislative Assembly) constituencies — Washim(SC), Ralegaon (ST), Yavatmal(ST), Digras and Pusad. Karanja Vidhan Sabha constituency is composed of the Karanja and Manora tehsils.

The town is named after Saint Karanj and is a holy place for Hindus and Jains. It is the birthplace of Shri Nrusimha Saraswati Swami Maharaj.

Papayas cultivated in Karanja are supplied all over the country.

For the 2019 Assembly election, BJP’s Patni and MNS’ Subhash Pandurang Rathod and NCP’s Prakash Dahake are in the fray.