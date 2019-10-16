Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Chandrapur profile: Incumbent BJP MLA Nanaji Shamkule eyes third term, faces Congress' Mahesh Mendhe

Chandrapur Assembly Election 2019| The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates could file their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under the Scheduled Caste category in the Chandrapur district — Chandrapur (SC).

Constituency Name – Chandrapur

Constituency Number – 71

District – Chandrapur

Total Electors – 3,94,716

Female Electors – 1,92,453



Male Electors – 2,02,246



Others – 17



Reserved – Yes (SC)



Results in previous elections: In 1999, BJP candidate Sudhir Sachhidanand Mungantiwar won this seat with 84,688 votes against Congress candidate Bangade Vinayak Baburao who netted just 54,109 votes. In 2004, Mungantiwar won this seat with 94,003 votes against Congress candidate (Guruji) Gajanan Gawande who netted 67,102 votes. In the 2014 Assembly election, Nanaji Sitaram Shamkule of the BJP won the elections with around 81,483 votes.

In the 2009 election, BJP candidate Nanaji Sitaram Shamkule won this seat with 67,255 votes against Congress' Bita Ghansham Ramteke who netted 51,845 votes in total. In the 2014 election, Nanaji Sitaram Shamkule once again won this seat with 81,483 votes against Shiv Sena candidate Kishor Gajananrao Jorgewar who netted 50,711 votes.

In the 2019 election, Nanaji Sitaramji Shamkule of BJP is contesting against Mahesh Marotrao Mendhe of Congress.

Demographics: Chandrapur constituency is the administrative centre for the district by the same name. As of 2011, it had a total population of around 2,204,307 people.