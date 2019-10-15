Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Borivali profile: Minister for higher education Vinod Tawde represents traditional BJP bastion

Borivali Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls. Voting for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Mumbai Suburban district — Kurla.

Constituency Name— Borivali

Constituency Number—152

District Name— Mumbai Suburban

Total Electors— 298883

Female Electors—145606

Male Electors—153277

Third Gender—0

Reserved—No

Result in previous elections—Since 1995, the majority of the voters in the Borivali Assembly Constituency have consistently backed the BJP. Hemendra Mehta had won the seat in 1995 and 1999, while Gopal Shetty won in 2004 and 2009. The seat is currently held by Vinod Tawde of BJP. In the 2014 state Assembly elections, he beat Uttamprakash Agarwal of the Shiv Sena by 79,267 votes.

In 2019, Congress is fielding Kumar Shankarrao Khilare for the upcoming elections. The BJP has fielded Sunil Rane from the seat.

Demographics—It is believed that the name 'Borivali' comes from the existence of a lot of bushes of a sweet fruit called 'Borr'(Marathi) meaning berries in English. Hence, named the town of berries literally 'bori-vali'

Borivali is densely populated but continues to retain some green cover due to the presence of the 'Sanjay Gandhi National Park', previously known as the "Borivali National Park" in the east and the mangroves in the west end of Borivali.