Maharashtra Assembly deputy speaker serves disqualification notice to 16 rebels MLAs, asked to reply by 27 June
Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde told CNN-News18 that 'there will be no separate Shiv Sena faction comprising the rebel MLAs'
The Maharashtra Assembly deputy speaker on Saturday served a disqualification notice to 16 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs belonging to Eknath Shinde's camp.
The MLAs are currently holding a meeting in Guwahati where they have been staying for the last few days.
All the 16 MLAs to whom the disqualification notice has been issued have been asked to file their written replies by 27 June, ANI reported.
Meanwhile, Shinde told CNN-News18 that "there will be no separate Shiv Sena faction" comprising rebel MLAs.
This came after reports said that the dissidents have formed a new group called 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb'.
With inputs from agencies
