Maharashtra Assembly adjourned amid noisy scenes over water crisis; Opposition slams state govt on inadequate distribution of water

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly was on Thursday briefly adjourned during the question hour amid noisy scenes after the opposition criticised the BJP-led government over the issue of distribution of water. Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan rejected the criticism saying that the drought in the state, especially in Marathwada, was very severe.

"There is water scarcity due to less rainfall. Water distribution from dams and reservoirs is being done efficiently, due to which irrigation has increased, he said.

The minister said the government has signed an MoU with the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), wherein instead of supplying fresh water from Ujni dam to the NTPC, treated water already used in Solapur would be supplied to its unit.

He said many districts in Vidarbha, Marathwada, Western Maharashtra are facing acute water scarcity. In Marathwada, only around one per cent water storage is left. The available water stock is distributed for drinking water on priority as per the instructions of the district collectors, Mahajan said.

However, noisy scenes were witnessed in the house when the opposition members targeted the government on the lack of water supply from dams and reduced water storage in them. Deputy Speaker Vijay Auti adjourned the house for 15 minutes.

