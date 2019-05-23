Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh

Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Maharajganj Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 08:31:24 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BNSKP Dr. Gopal Prasad 0 Votes 0% Votes
MVJP Ali Azhar Ansari 0 Votes 0% Votes
JGHP Subash Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Menka Raman 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Rajendra Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJKD(D) Aravind Kumar Sharma 0 Votes 0% Votes
RJD Randhir Kumar Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Dr. Shree Bhagwan Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND M.K. Singh Rathour 0 Votes 0% Votes
Nota Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Janardan Singh 'Sigriwal" 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Anirudh Prasad Alias Sadhu Yadav 0 Votes 0% Votes
See More

Maharajganj Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 19

Total electors: 16,44,524

Female electors: 7,62,260

Male electors: 8,82,264

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Taraiya Assembly segment was added to it from erstwhile Chapra Lok Sabha constituency in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Goriyakothi, Maharajganj, Ekma, Manjhi, Baniapur, Taraiya.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: JD(U)’s Prabhunath Singh remained the MP till 2009 when he lost the poll to RJD leader Umashankar Singh. He passed away in January 2013, necessitating a bypoll in the seat which RJD’s Prabhu Nath Singh won. However, he lost to BJP’s Janardan Singh in 2014.

Demographics: It covers parts of Saran and Siwan districts. Saran district receives aid under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme currently. It has a population of 39,51,862 people, of which 4,74,066 belong to Scheduled Castes.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 08:31:24 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile