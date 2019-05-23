Maharajganj Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Maharajganj Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 19

Total electors: 16,44,524

Female electors: 7,62,260

Male electors: 8,82,264

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Taraiya Assembly segment was added to it from erstwhile Chapra Lok Sabha constituency in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Goriyakothi, Maharajganj, Ekma, Manjhi, Baniapur, Taraiya.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: JD(U)’s Prabhunath Singh remained the MP till 2009 when he lost the poll to RJD leader Umashankar Singh. He passed away in January 2013, necessitating a bypoll in the seat which RJD’s Prabhu Nath Singh won. However, he lost to BJP’s Janardan Singh in 2014.

Demographics: It covers parts of Saran and Siwan districts. Saran district receives aid under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme currently. It has a population of 39,51,862 people, of which 4,74,066 belong to Scheduled Castes.

