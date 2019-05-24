Co-presented by


Maharajganj Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates:

Politics FP Research May 24, 2019 14:50:19 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP WON Pankaj Choudhary 726,349 Votes 59% Votes
SP Akhilesh 385,925 Votes 31% Votes
INC Supriya Shrinate 72,516 Votes 6% Votes
NOTA Nota 10,478 Votes 1% Votes
IND Laldhari Yadav 5,387 Votes 0% Votes
JKP Sumit 5,183 Votes 0% Votes
IND Pannelal 3,872 Votes 0% Votes
IND Mohankumar 3,066 Votes 0% Votes
SKRP Pappu Chauhan 2,857 Votes 0% Votes
IND Amarjeet 2,254 Votes 0% Votes
IND Pramod Kumar 2,236 Votes 0% Votes
IND Aneel Kumar 2,042 Votes 0% Votes
BKUSP Manoj Kumar Rana 1,786 Votes 0% Votes
BMP Manish 1,534 Votes 0% Votes
JHSP Shiv Charan 1,431 Votes 0% Votes
Maharajganj Lok Sabha Constituency 

Constituency number: 63

Total electors: 17,43,131

Female electors: 7,96,897

Male electors:  9,46,234

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Pharenda, Nautanwa, Siswa, Maharajganj, Paniyara

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: While Akhilesh Singh won during the 1999 elections, Harsh Vardhan of the Congress won the seat in 2009. In 2004 and 2014, Pankaj Choudhary of the BJP won the seat.

Demographics: The constituency comes under Maharajganj district which lies on the foothills of Himalayas. The district is also one of the 250 economically backward districts of India, as per the Central government. Kurmis, an OBC community, are most dominant in the constituency, with approximately three lakh voters. Upper caste, as well as Banias, add up to seven lakh voters in the constituency.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 14:50:19 IST

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 14:50:19 IST

