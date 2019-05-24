Maharajganj Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates:

Maharajganj Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 63

Total electors: 17,43,131

Female electors: 7,96,897

Male electors: 9,46,234

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Pharenda, Nautanwa, Siswa, Maharajganj, Paniyara

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: While Akhilesh Singh won during the 1999 elections, Harsh Vardhan of the Congress won the seat in 2009. In 2004 and 2014, Pankaj Choudhary of the BJP won the seat.

Demographics: The constituency comes under Maharajganj district which lies on the foothills of Himalayas. The district is also one of the 250 economically backward districts of India, as per the Central government. Kurmis, an OBC community, are most dominant in the constituency, with approximately three lakh voters. Upper caste, as well as Banias, add up to seven lakh voters in the constituency.

