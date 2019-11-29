Mahagama Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Jharkhand Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Mahagama Assembly Elections 2019 | The constituency of Mahagama, located in the Godda district of Jharkhand, will go the polls in the fifth phase of the Jharkhand Assembly Election on 20 December.

Mahagama block is one of eight revenue blocks of Godda district and an Assembly constituency in the state of Jharkhand. Known as twin towns, Mahagama and Mohanpur within the Mahagama block and are a major economic centre of the district. The town is also known for its coal mines and is known as the "gateway to raj mahal coal mines".

The 81-member Jharkhand Assembly will go to polls on 30 November in over five phases. The term of the current Assembly will end on 5 January 2020. Out of the 81 Assembly constituencies in the state, nine are reserved for Scheduled Castes, 28 for Scheduled Tribes and 44 are of the general category.

Mahagama, which is a BJP bastion has won two times in the past with MLA Ashok Kumar Bhagat, who is again in the fray in the 2019 polling against Congress' Deepika Pandey Singh.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency (as of 2014)

Constituency number: 18

Total population: 10,969

Males: 5,771

Females: 5,198

Total electors: 2,75,642

Polling stations: 338

Voter turnout in last Assembly Election: 65%

Major parties in the fray: BJP, RJD, JVMP are major the major parties active in this seat

Results in last three years: The Assembly constituency of that comes under Godda parliamentary constituency is represented by Congress. In 2014, the seat was once again won by BJP's Ashok Kumar Bhagat against JVMP's Shahid Iqbal. Rajesh Ranjan won the 2009 Assembly elections by defeating Bhagat, the last time winner. Ranjan bagged 43,834 votes as against Kumar's 35,648 votes. In 2005, Bhagat had won against RJD's Ataur Rahman.

