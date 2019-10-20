Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Mahad profile: Shiv Sena's Bharat Gogawale to battle MNS' Devendra Gaikwad

Mahad Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls. Voting for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

Click here for detailed coverage of Assembly Elections 2019

Constituency Name—Mahad

Constituency Number—194

District Name—Raigad

Total Electors—283246

Female Electors—142051

Male Electors—141194

Third Gender—1

Reserved— No

Results in previous elections—In 2014 elections, Gogawale Bharat Maruti of Shiv Sena won with 94,408 votes against Manik Motiram Jagtap of Congress who secured 73,152 votes. In 2009, Shiv Sena's Bharatshet Gogawale won with 85,650 votes against Jagtap Manik Motiram of NCP who managed 71,600 votes. In 2004 elections, Jagtap Manik Motiram of NCP won with 56,972 votes against Shiv Sena's More Prabhakar Sundarrao who received 53,193 votes.

In 2019, Shiv Sena candidate Gogawale Bharat Maruti, Devendra Pandurang Gaikwad of MNS among others will be contesting in elections.

