Mahabubnagar Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: M Srinivas Reddy of TRS wins

Mahabubnagar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 11

Total electors: 1,418,668 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 4,99,391

Male electors: 5,09,912

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Shadnagar, Makthal, Devarkadra, Narayanpet, Jadcherla, Mahbubnagar, Kodangal

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, AP Jitender Reddy from the BJP won a majority. Subsequently, Congress’ D Vittal Rao won the election in 2004. In 2009, KCR defeated Rao with a majority of 39.56 percent. By 2014, AP Jitender Reddy had quit BJP and joined KCR’s TRS. Reddy won the election in 2014 with a TRS ticket.

Demographics: According to the 2011 census, the Mahbubnagar district has 1,486,777 people living in it. Mahabubnagar residents were deeply involved in the Telangana movement. The TRS has pitched AP Jitender Reddy from the constituency and is riding high on the Telangana sentiment among voters. Reddy, who introduced a bill for the protection of human rights defenders, may continue to be a favourite.

