‘Maha thug’ has supported ‘maha gathbandhan’: BJP attacks Congress after Vijay Mallya reposts Rahul Gandhi’s tweet

Politics Press Trust of India Jul 02, 2018 09:25:40 IST

New Delhi: The BJP on Saturday took a dig at the Congress after fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya re-posted a tweet of Rahul Gandhi, terming it as support of a "maha thug" (big cheat) for a 'maha gathbandhan' (grand alliance).

BJP spokesperson Anil Baluni said Mallya had always enjoyed good relations with the Congress and his retweet only brought it into the open. After all, Mallya received all the money during the Congress rule, he alleged.

File image of fugitive liquor tycoon, Vijay Mallya. AFP

"The 'maha thug' has supported the 'maha gathbandhan'," Baluni added.

Earlier, Mallya, who has defaulted on bank loans running into thousands of crores, re-posted a tweet of the Congress chief, who denounced the Modi government over its black money claims and promises.

"2014, HE (Modi) said: I will bring back all the "BLACK" money in Swiss Banks & put 15 Lakhs in each Indian bank A/C. 2016, HE said: Demonetisation will cure India of "BLACK" money. 2018, HE says: 50 percent jump in Swiss Bank deposits by Indians, is "WHITE" money. No "BLACK" in Swiss Banks!" Gandhi had tweeted.


