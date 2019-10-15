Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Magathane profile: Shiv Sena wrested seat from senior MNS leader Pravin Dareker in 2014

Dahisar Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls. Voting for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Mumbai Suburban district — Kurla.

Constituency Name—Magathane

Constituency Number—154

District Name—Mumbai Suburban

Total Electors—272908

Female Electors—121673

Male Electors—151234

Third Gender—1

Reserved— No

Result in previous elections—In 2009, MNS candidate Pravin Yashwant Darekar won this seat with 58,310 votes against Prakash Surve. In 2014, Prakash Surve of Shiv Sena won this seat with 65,016 votes against BJP candidate Hemendra Ratilal Mehta who got 44,631 votes.

Darekar, who had won the seat in 2009, was earlier among the most senior leaders of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, till he resigned from the party in 2014. He later joined the BJP.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, the Shiv Sena's Prakash Rajaram Surve will contest against the NCP's Manishankar Singh Chauhan.

Demographics—Magathane is part of the Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency along with five other Vidhan Sabha segments, namely Dahisar, Borivali Kandivali East, Charkop and Malad West in the Mumbai Suburban district.