Madurai Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Madurai Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 32

Total Electors: 14,41,434 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,17,175

Female Electors: 7,24,259

Assembly Constituencies: Madurai North, Madurai West, Madurai Central, Madurai East, Madurai South, Melur

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: P Mohan of the CPM represented the constituency between 1999 and 2009. In 2009, DMK strongman and former Union chemical and fertilizers minister MK Azhagiri won the seat. In 2014, R Gopalakrishnan of the AIADMK won the seat.

Demography: The cultural heartland of Tamil Nadu, Madurai is also known for being the epicentre of Thevar politics in Tamil Nadu. Since long, Thevars have been considered traditional supporters of the AIADMK. This community which is a collective of three sub-castes — Agamudayar, Kallar and Maravar — form a significant chunk of the vote bank in Madurai and nearby constituencies.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 13:08:38 IST

