Madipur Election Result 2020 LIVE Updates | Delhi Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Staff Feb 11, 2020 22:42:38 IST

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
AAP WON Girish Soni 64,440 Votes 56% Votes
BJP Kailash Sankla 41,721 Votes 36.26% Votes
INC Jai Prakash Panwar 6,788 Votes 5.9% Votes
BSP Hansraj Jaluthria 851 Votes 0.74% Votes
ASP Randhir Kumar 126 Votes 0.11% Votes
AIFB Ramesh Kumar 84 Votes 0.07% Votes
API Sunil Meghwal 105 Votes 0.09% Votes
IND Girish Prakash 221 Votes 0.19% Votes
IND Manoj 221 Votes 0.19% Votes

  • Madipur, primarily known for being a resettlement colony, is a former Congress bastion that AAP breached in 2013

  • While the AAP nominated incumbent Girish Soni for the third straight time, the BJP gave its ticket to Kailash Sankla

  • Dalit voters reportedly form at least one-fourth of the electorate. Madipur is an area with a large working-class population

Madipur Assembly Elections 2020:  Incumbent AAP MLA Girish Soni successfully thwarted the challenge from his nearest rival Kailash Shankla of the BJP by garnering 64,440 votes. Soni received 56 vote share while Shankla has 41,721 votes (36.26 percent vote share).

Madipur, primarily known for being a resettlement colony, is a former Congress bastion that AAP breached in 2013.

Representational image. PTI

Named after an eponymous village dominated by Yadavs, Madipur Assembly constituency is part of West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

The constituency, which is one of the biggest hubs for female footwear manufacturing, went to polls on 8 February. While the AAP  renominated incumbent Girish Soni, the BJP gave its ticket to Kailash Sankla, who fought the 2013 election.

Constituency Name: Madipur

Constituency Number: 26

District Name: West Delhi

Total Electors: 1,63,108

Female Electors: 76,014

Male Electors: 87,090

Third Gender: 4

Reserved: Yes. For SC.

Results in previous elections: Congress’ Mala Ram Gangwal won the seat thrice between 1998 and 2008 before losing it to the incumbent AAP's Soni in 2013 and 2015 polls. In 2013, Gangwal lost by a little over 10,000 votes, while in the last election, the margin widened to over 50,000 votes.

Demographics: Dalit voters reportedly form at least one-fourth of the electorate. Madipur is an area with a large working-class population.

 

Updated Date: Feb 11, 2020 22:42:38 IST

