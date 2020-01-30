Madipur Assembly Election 2020: AAP renominates incumbent Girish Soni against BJP's Kailash Sankla in SC-reserved constituency

Madipur Assembly Elections 2020: Madipur, primarily known for being a resettlement colony, is a former Congress bastion that AAP breached in 2013.

Named after an eponymous village dominated by Yadavs, Madipur Assembly constituency is part of West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

The constituency, which is one of the biggest hubs for female footwear manufacturing, will be electing its representative on 8 February. While the AAP has renominated incumbent Girish Soni, the BJP has given its ticket to Kailash Sankla, who fought the 2013 election.

Constituency Name: Madipur

Constituency Number: 26

District Name: West Delhi

Total Electors: 1,63,108

Female Electors: 76,014

Male Electors: 87,090

Third Gender: 4

Reserved: Yes. For SC.

Results in previous elections: Congress’ Mala Ram Gangwal won the seat thrice between 1998 and 2008 before losing it to the incumbent AAP's Soni in 2013 and 2015 polls. In 2013, Gangwal lost by a little over 10,000 votes, while in the last election, the margin widened to over 50,000 votes.

Demographics: Dalit voters reportedly form at least one-fourth of the electorate. Madipur is an area with a large working-class population.

