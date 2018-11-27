Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha polls: BJP plays mean trick on Congress, tweets undated video of Manmohan Singh praising govt

The day before the people of Madhya Pradesh cast their votes in the state Vidhan Sabha polls, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya tweeted a seven-second video of former prime minister Manmohan Singh purportedly praising the BJP state governments of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh contradicts Rahul Gandhi, says governments of Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh were ‘very good’... Waters down everything Congress President has been saying over the last few days! pic.twitter.com/cLqCL0al7q — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 27, 2018

However, this tweet attempting to blunt the Congress and its chief Rahul Gandhi's criticism of the two state governments seems mischievous because Malviya provided no context for the video. The tweet neither mentioned the date when the video was shot nor did it explain the context in which Manmohan said, "The governments of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh were very good."

In fact, apart from this one line in the video—which lasts for all of seven seconds— nothing else is clear. It is not even clear whether Manmohan was referring to the current Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh governments or some erstwhile regimes.

But what is clear is that Malviya is claiming Manmohan was referring to the current governments. What is also probable is that this is a mischievous attempt at gaining votes just a day before Madhya Pradesh elections by posting a video which has as much context as this:

During his rally in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar, Rahul said Prime Minister Narendra Modi betrayed the people, and claimed that he had not fulfilled promises of providing two crore jobs every year and "depositing" Rs 15 lakh in their bank accounts.

Rahul addressed election rallies at Sagar, Damoh and Tikamgarh in the Bundelkhand region of poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.

Rahul also lashed out at the prime minister in Chhattisgarh, where he promised to waive farm loans within 10 days of assuming power and said the money would come from the "likes" of Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Anil Ambani.

With inputs from PTI