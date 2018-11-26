Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha polls: Amit Shah holds roadshow in Indore, says Ram temple should be built in Ayodhya

Indore: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Monday said that Ram temple should be built in Ayodhya. "We believe that a grand Ram temple should be constructed at the place of his birth in Ayodhya only," Shah said while conducting a road show in Indore days ahead of Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections.

BJP chief's statement comes a day after Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), VHP and Shiv Sena on Sunday organised events at various places including Ayodhya, Nagpur, and Bengaluru highlighting the growing demand for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"Today, this crowd shows that we are going to make a government with maximum seats in the state. They (Congress) have made many promises, but have got defeated in most of the states," Shah added.

It is worth stating that on 29 October, the Supreme Court had adjourned Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit till January 2019 to fix the next hearing date in the matter, challenging the Allahabad High Court ruling of 2010.

The Allahabad High Court in its 2010 verdict had suggested the division of the disputed land in Ayodhya, one for each of the parties the Nirmohi Akhara, the Sunni Waqf Board and Ram Lalla.

Babri Masjid, known to have been constructed by Mughal emperor Babur in Ayodhya in 1528, was allegedly demolished by right-wing groups on 6 December, 1992, who claimed that the mosque was built after demolishing the Ram Temple to the ground.