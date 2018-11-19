Madhya Pradesh polls: Three injured, several booked after BJP, Congress workers clash in Jabalpur's Belbagh area

Jabalpur: Three persons were injured and several persons booked after BJP and Congress workers clashed in Jabalpur East (SC) constituency in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, police said on Monday.

The Congress' Lakhan Ghanghoriya and the ruling BJP's Anchal Sonkar are pitted against each other in this seat which goes to polls with the rest of the state on 28 November.

The incident took place in the city's Belbagh area on Sunday night and gun shots were also fired in the air, police said.

"An Election Commission team had arrived there on a complaint that sarees were being distributed from a local shop in connection with the polls. After the EC team left, BJP and Congress workers clashed and shots were fired in the air,"

Belbagh police station in charge Deepak Joshi said Monday. He said police had to resort to a mild lathicharge and lob teargas shells to disperse the crowd, adding that BJP worker Vishwas Sonkar and Congress' Tapan Jain and Manish Sen were injured in the ruckus.

He said that a case had been registered and several people were booked for the incident.

These include Jay and Bharat, brothers of Congress candidate Lakhan Ghanghoriya, as well as Raja and Ram, sons of BJP candidate Anchal Sonkar.