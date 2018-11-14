Madhya Pradesh polls: 'Fancy dress Hindus', says Sambit Patra after sharing Kamal Nath's video; Congress dumps it

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Wednesday shared a video of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee president Kamal Nath, in which is said to have asked Muslims to remain aware of the 'polarising politics' of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Patra shared the video on Twitter saying that Kamal Nath can be allegedly heard promising Muslims clerics that the Congress will 'deal with the Hindus' after the Madhya Pradesh Assembly election, but for now the 'Muslims should stand with the Congress'.

“अभी temporary जनेउ पहन रखा है ...निपट लेंगे इनसे बाद में..” The “fancy dress Hindus” are exposed yet again ..Kamalnath ji promises the Muslim clerics that the Congress will surely deal with the Hindus after the election ..for now the Muslims should stand with the Congress! pic.twitter.com/sZJmW15h7d — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) November 14, 2018

However, the Congress clarified on the purported video, saying that the BJP had put out a 'fake video' and that Nath was making a reference to BJP, RSS and other Right-wing forces and not Hindus.

According to Congress sources, this was an attempt by the BJP to 'polarise' the Madhya Pradesh Assembly election.