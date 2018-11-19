Madhya Pradesh polls: Election Commission files case against two ABVP workers over poll code violation

Bhopal: The Election Commission in Madhya Pradesh has registered a case of poll code violation against two workers of the ABVP for "mobilising" girl students of a university without its permission to attend the rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Shahdol last week, a top officer said Monday.

The Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) is affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and participates in joint activities with BJP's official youth wing, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha.

Madhya Pradesh chief electoral officer (CEO) VL Kantha Rao told reporters that the EC took cognisance of a complaint as well as media reports while registering the case.

"The EC had received a complaint and also came across media reports that some college students attended the prime minister's rally in Shahdol on Friday. After examining the complaint, it was found that these girl students were mobilised by two Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) workers," Kantha Rao said.

He said, "It was found that these students were brought to the election rally without permission of the university concerned. A case of violation of the model code of conduct has been registered against the two workers of the ABVP".

The CEO also said the EC is examining a complaint filed by the Congress about the alleged violation of poll code during the Chhindwara rally (also in Madhya Pradesh) of Modi on Sunday.

The Congress had said they filed a complaint with the EC about the "doctored and edited" video of state Congress president and Chhindwara MP Kamal Nath, which was referred to by the prime minister in his speech.

"Have you seen the video of the Madhya Pradesh Congress chief? He has said winnability of a candidate was the most important factor for him, rather than whether he was corrupt, a goon or facing criminal cases," Modi had told the gathering.

Responding to a query, Kantha Rao said three cases have been filed so far in connection with school students attending political rallies in Madhya Pradesh in the run-up to 28 November elections.

"These cases were registered during the 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan," he said.

Meanwhile, in charge of Madhya Pradesh Congress' Election Affairs Wing JP Dhanopia said the complaint of poll code violation during the Shahdol rally was actually filed by the Congress.

"We had filed a complaint with the EC stating that the students of a university attended the prime minister's rally wearing uniform. The BJP brought students from some educational institutions to attend the election rally since the gathering was small in size," he said claiming that the EC acted on the Congress's complaint.

Meanwhile, Kantha Rao said web-casting will be carried out at 17,000 booths that have been classified as "sensitive" on the day of polling in Madhya Pradesh.

He said paramilitary forces would be deployed at these booths.

Informing about the EC's action to curb illicit liquor in the run-up to polls, Kantha Rao said about 4.5 lakh litres of illegal liquor has been seized so far from various parts of the state.

He also said Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) OP Rawat held a meeting with Madhya Pradesh officials earlier Monday.

"The CEC held a meeting with election officials about the redressal of complaints. We have so far received 8,000 complaints and about 7,500 of them have been redressed," he said.