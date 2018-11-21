Madhya Pradesh polls: Congress manifesto is like a 'post-dated cheque of a bankrupt bank', says Rajnath Singh

Bhopal: Union home minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday described opposition Congress' manifesto for 28 November Vidhan Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh as a "post-dated cheque of a bankrupt bank".

The Congress does not fulfill its promises even partially, Singh said, speaking to reporters in Bhopal. "Congress' promises in the manifesto are like a post-dated cheque of a bankrupt bank," the senior BJP leader said, alleging that it promised a farm loan waiver in Karnataka but instead issued arrest warrants against farmers after the polls.

However, Singh parried the question when asked why the BJP did not fulfill its own promise of loan waiver in the 2008 Vidhan Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh. "The Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government has done "unparallelled work" for farmers," he said.

To a question on BJP's slogan `Abki Baar—200 Paar' (more than 200 seats this time), he said, "I cannot give the exact figure. But I can tell you that BJP is winning with a clear majority."

He took a dig at the Congress for not declaring its chief ministerial candidate. "Baraat (marriage party) is ready, but nobody knows

who the Dulha (bridegroom) is," Singh added.

"The Congress is playing the game of 'Kaun Banega Mukhyamantri' (who will be chief minister) with people of the

state, he said.

The BJP-led NDA government has allocated Rs 25,000 crore for modernisation of police force in the country, said the Union home minister.

On the menace of fake news and hatred on social media, Singh said that the government is working to curb such content and has talked with officials of Facebook and Twitter.