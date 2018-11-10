Madhya Pradesh polls: Congress accuses BJP of playing religious politics; saffron party says Opposition like 'fish out of water'

Bhopal/Indore: The war of words between the BJP and the Congress has intensified ahead of the 28 November polling in Madhya Pradesh with both parties raising a range of issues to attack each other.

While the Congress accused the BJP of raking up the issues of Pakistan and Ram temple to ward off an impending electoral defeat, the ruling party said the main opposition outfit is feeling like a "fish out of water" since it lost power in Madhya Pradesh 15 years ago.

Talking to reporters in Indore on Friday, Congress national spokesperson Shakeel Ahmad said the BJP starts taking the name of Pakistan whenever it senses defeat in elections. It also starts doing politics in the name of Lord Rama when elections are just around the corner, he said.

Asked about the Congress' stand on the Ram temple issue, he said, "This matter is being heard at the Supreme Court. We will surely react if Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes any statement about the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya."

The Congress leader said, "If the BJP government at the Centre wants to build a Ram temple in Ayodhya then why is it not bringing an ordinance? This government is only trying to deceive people in the name of Lord Rama."

Ahmad said India's key defence needs were ignored in the controversial Rafale deal.

Meanwhile, Union minister for minority affairs and BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi hit out at the Congress. Talking to journalists in Mandsaur while accompanying local BJP candidate Yashpal Singh Sisodiya for filing his nomination papers, Naqvi said the Congress feels restless when out of power and flutters like a "fish out of water".

Accusing the Congress of engaging in corruption and running governments in a dictatorial manner, Naqvi said the Rahul Gandhi-led party is spreading canards about Prime Minister Narendra and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Taking potshots at Congress and opposition leaders, Naqvi said there are two dozen candidates for the posts of prime minister and Madhya Pradesh chief minister, but there is no vacancy for these top positions.

Union minister and BJP leader Suresh Prabhu said the Congress is running out of ideas in elections and hence it is doing politics on the country's security. He accompanied local BJP candidate Devendra Verma in Khandwa in a rally to file his nomination papers.

Prabhu said Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has given answers of all questions related to the Rafale fighter jet deal. There should be no politics on the issue of country's defence and security, Prabhu said.

All the BJP candidates contesting from assembly seats in Bhopal district reached the returning officer's office in a rally to file their nomination papers. These candidates offered prayers at a temple in Bhopal's Somwara Chowk along with Chouhan before taking out the rally.