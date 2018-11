Madhya Pradesh polls: BJP releases third list of candidates; Shivraj Singh Chouhan to contest from Budhni

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released the third list of 32 candidates for the ensuing Madhya Pradesh assembly elections.

The party has fielded national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya's son Akash Vijayvargiya from the Indore-3 constituency and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Babulal Gaur's daughter-in-law Krishna Gour from Govindpura constituency.

The list includes six Scheduled Castes, two Scheduled Tribes and five women.

Among others are Shivmangal Singh Tomar, Rakesh Choudhary, Rajni Prajapati, Anil Jain, Lakhan Patel, Shiv Bahadur Chandel, Moti Kashyap, Babulal Verma, and Malini Gour.

Earlier, the party released the first list of 177 candidates on 2 November. Current Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is contesting from his home constituency, Budhni.

The BJP later released the second list of 17 candidates on 5 November.

Madhya Pradesh is slated to go to polls on 28 November 28 for constituencies.