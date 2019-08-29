Madhya Pradesh minister Govind Singh flays own govt over 'plundering of natural resources', says 90% cops in cahoots with mining mafia

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh minister Govind Singh on Wednesday accused the police officers of corruption due to which illegal mining is taking place in the state. "The police is corrupt. Every police station takes around Rs 50-60 lakh a month as bribe from mining mafia. The state government has also not taken any strict decision to put an end to the illegal mining in the state", Singh told ANI.

"The BJP government looted the state by allowing illegal mining, which is still going on. I have appealed to Chief Minister Kamal Nath to put an end to the prevalent illegal mining in the state but nothing has been done so far. I am hoping he will take some concrete actions soon", Singh said.

"In the last 15 years, five to six people have been killed by the mining mafia in Bhind alone but no action has been taken", he added. The Congress leader had earlier said that around 90 percent of policemen and 10 percent of mining officials are involved in illegal mining in the state.

On the other hand, Namdev Das Tyagi, also known as Computer Baba, has said the illegal mining has reduced ever since the Congress came to power in the state. "Illegal mining has reduced in the recent past but is still going on. The district administration is also taking action now. Efforts are going on. If it continues, we will be able to end illegal mining in the state", he said.