Madhya Pradesh govt formation LIVE Updates: Twitter praises Shivraj Singh Chouhan for 'grace and dignity'; all eyes on Congress MLA meet

Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly Latest Updates: Even in defeat, Shivraj Singh Chouhan was a poignant orator and a graceful runner-up. In his press address following elections, Shivraj set an example other BJP chief ministerial faces have failed to follow in the past. Shivraj's gracefully crafted speech, wherein he not only accepts defeat but subtly points out that the people's mandate was so divided that it wasn't completely against him, is reminiscent of the situation in Karnataka.

A meeting between former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Kamal Nath has been scheduled for 1 pm today, and the Congress is expected to make an announcement on the new chief minister of Madhya Pradesh shortly after that.

According to latest reports, Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Kamal Nath could be the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. News18 reported that in a show of unity, other Congress leaders who were in the fray, including Jyotiraditya Scindia, have reportedly supported the move.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister of 15 years has resigned from office as his party failed to get a clear mandate in elections. "I bow before the people's mandate. We did not get majority so will not stake claim to form government. I am going to tender my resignation to the Governor," Chouhan said. He also congratulated Kamal Nath for the Congress party's performance in the state.

A Congress delegation will meet Governor Anandiben Patel in Bhopal at 12 pm and stake claim to form a government in Madhya Pradesh.

The Bahujan Samaj Party has agreed to support the Congress 'despite its misgivings', says Mayawati. BSP sources said that since the party was principally against a BJP government, it has decided to support the Congress government. Mayawati said results show that people in states like Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh were totally against the BJP and its anti-people policies and as a result chose Congress due to lack of other major alternative.

Omar Abdullah was all praise for Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his "great success in these elections." "He took the blame and the brickbats for all the set backs & now deserves the credit for these victories. It was nice to have something to celebrate on counting day," Omar tweeted. For the BJP, however, Omar had a piece of advice: That it can't shield Modi from the blame becasue he was the party's face and a key campaigner. He also used the occasion to take a swipe on the BJP appointed governors, using the Jammu and Kashmir incident. "Congress leaders aren’t faxing their letter to Raj Bhavan in Bhopal. Smart people. It may be a similar model to the one in Jammu."

Kamal Nath on Wednesday revealed that the Indian National Congress has been in touch with the four Independent MLAs since yesterday. He said that while the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party has not given a confirmation yet, the support of the Independents will be sufficient to get them to the majority mark.

The final result of the Madhya Pradesh election is out. The Congress has managed to win 114, two short of the majority mark. The Bharatiya Janata Party was restricted at 109. Bahujan Samaj Party (2) and Samajwadi Party (1) are the likely kingmakers in the state. Four Independent candidates have also managed to win seats.

Media reports have claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party hasa also staked a claim for government formation in Madhya Pradesh. Times Now reported that the BJP has claimed the support of Independents and other parties to make up the requisite numbers. The saffron party has sought the governor's time. Meanwhile, the Congress, which had sought an appointment with Governor Anandiben Patel last night, is still waiting for a response.

Accepting "people's mandate with humility", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated the Congress, Telangana's K Chandrashekar Rao and the Mizo National Front for their respective victories and said and added in a philosophical vein that it is a part of life. Modi took to Twitter late on Tuesday night after BJP's poll drubbing in three states, two of which were called its bastion.

Madhya Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel on Tuesday declined the Congress' request for a late night appointment, saying it will be given only after the Election Commission makes the situation clear. The Congress has staked a claim to form the government in Madhya Pradesh and sought an appointment with the governor, saying it had emerged as the single largest party in the Assembly.

The grand old party had sought a late night appointment with the governor through fax and email. Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee president Kamal Nath, in his letter to the governor, claimed the party has support of "all independent candidates".

Shivraj Singh Chouhan has won from Budhni constituency with a margin of nearly 59,000 votes. Congress president Rahul Gandhi addressed a press conference at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi and said that BJP and Narendra Modi will not be able to win the 2019 polls. The neck-and-neck contest continues in Madhya Pradesh as BJP leads in 109 seats while Congress leads in 111.

Dozen ministers in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government are trailing in an election in which the margin of votes in some constituencies is as low as four.

In a bitterly fought contest, the Congress has managed to surge ahead of the BJP in 110 seats and has won eight seats. According to current trends, the BJP is leading on 90 seats and has won 12 others. However, the trends are unlikely to solidify just yet as there are at least 30 seats where the margin is let than 1,000 votes.

As Bahujan Samaj Party is likely to play kingmaker in state, the party supremo Mayawati has summoned all her candidates to Delhi. Meanwhile, Gondwana Gantantra Party will also hold a crucial meeting in Bhopal on Tuesday night, where all party leaders will decide the future plans.

The tally of Madhya Pradesh results is changing by the seconds. The latest trends show that the Congress has managed to overturn Congress' early lead. BIt even grazed through the halfwy mark briefly but fell down to 115 only moments later. The BJP is trailing close behind with 104 seats.

The trends suggest the Congress is ahead on 38 seats that were previously held by the BJP. The saffron party on the other hand is likely to llose out on 43 seats it won earlier, if the current trends persist.

The Congress took over BJP's early lead with the Indian National Congress forging ahead on 101 seats. The saffron party is close behind at 100.

In an interesting shift of balance in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress has closed in on the gap in the state. The party is now trailing close behind the BJP with a lead on 94 seats.The BJP on the other hand is ahead on 94 seats.

The BJP is leading with 435 votes in Mandsaur, the place where the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government has faced massive resistance from farmers. Meanwhile, Akash Vijayvargiya, BJP stalwart Kailash Vijayvargiya's son is trailing from Indore 3 constituency.

Thirty minutes into counting, the Bharatiya Janata Party is leading at 15 seats, while the Congress was ahead on nine seats. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is leading in his home turf Budhni, while BJP leader Yashodhara Raje Scindia is leading from Shivpuri. Congress, meanwhile, took an early lead in Pawai seat.

The counting has begun at 8 am with the numbering of postal ballots at 51 centres across the state. The EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) would be taken up for counting at 8.30 am. Meanwhile, the counting of postal ballots would continue simultaneously.

The Bhopal strong room was opened in presence of the candidates contesting from the seat. The Electronic Voting Machines are now being taken to counting room. On an average, 22 rounds of counting will be conducted here.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer V L Kantha Rao told reporters that counting would begin at 8 AM with the postal ballots at 51 centres across the state. "EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) would be taken up for counting at 8.30 AM. Counting of postal ballots would continue simultaneously," he said.

The counting of votes for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly election 2018 take place on Tuesday along with the result declaration of the elections in five other states including Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Rajasthan and Mizoram.

The exit polls have predicted an interesting contest in Madhya Pradesh, where the BJP is trying for a consecutive fourth term. According to Times Now-CNX, the BJP is set to pick up 126 of the 230 seats on offer, with the Congress and its allies picking up 89, the Bahujan Samaj Party six and others expected to win nine seats. However, the India Today-Axis My India poll shows the BJP picking up 102 to 120 seats, the Congress claiming 104 to 122 seats and others winning between four and 11 seats. Whereas in a further cause of concern for the incumbent party, the Republic-CVoter survey gives BJP between 90 and 106 seats and sees the Congress walk away with between 110 and 126 seats.

The Election Commission has announced that counting will begin at 8 am and postal ballots will be taken up first followed by electronic voting machines at 8.30 am. Of the 5.04-crore registered voters in the state, 3.78 crore (75.05 percent) exercised their franchise.

The election for the 230-member Assembly was held on 28 November and as many as 2,899 candidates are in the fray. Also testing their electoral fortunes are 1,094 independent candidates.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in office since 2005, is seeking re-election from Budhni seat in Sehore district and is pitted against Congress candidate Arun Yadav, a former minister.

With inputs from PTI

