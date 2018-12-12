Amazon Pay
Assembly Election Results 2018 Live Update

Live Blog
TELANGANA (119/119)
party lead win
TRS 0 88
INC+ 0 21
OTH 0 10
MADHYA PRADESH (230/230)
party lead win
BJP 0 109
INC+ 0 114
OTH 0 7
RAJASTHAN (199/200)
party lead win
BJP 0 73
INC+ 0 100
OTH 0 26
CHHATTISGARH (90/90)
party lead win
BJP 0 15
INC 0 68
OTH 0 7
MIZORAM (40/40)
party lead win
MNF 0 26
INC 0 5
OTH 0 9

Madhya Pradesh govt formation LIVE Updates: Shivraj Singh Chouhan thanks Narendra Modi, Amit Shah for 'unprecedented support'

Politics FP Politics Dec 12, 2018 15:18:04 IST
Auto Refresh Feeds
  • 15:18 (IST)

    We will support Congress in MP: Akhilesh Yadav

    Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, following the Congress' win in Madhya Pradesh, said: "We welcome the mandate. We didn't perform well but we would like to thank the public of Madhya Pradesh for supporting us. We have decided to support Congress in the state."

    Launching an attack on the BJP, Yadav said that the saffron party "has spread hatred and deceived the public, they will be given an answer in the Lok Sabha elections."

  • 15:10 (IST)

    'This is good winning over evil, light winning over darkness': Congress

    The Madhya Pradesh unit of the Congress on Wednesday tweeted out a map of India, with the previously BJP-led states of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh now portrayed in Congress colours.

    In the tweet, the party called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said: "This is the public... they do not make noise but make the right decisions at the right time."

    Referring to the Congress' sweeping win, the tweet said, "this is good winning over evil, light winning over darkness,"

  • 14:59 (IST)

    Shivraj Singh Chouhan thanks Narendra Modi, Amit Shah

    Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took to Twitter after tendering his resignation, and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as BJP president Amit Shah for their "unprecedented support." 

    In his tweet, Chouhan also extended his gratitude to all the party ministers and workers.

  • 14:50 (IST)

    Lamppost elections in Madhya Pradesh: Despite BJP's organisational machinery, voters chose minion over ruling titan

    Unlike Chhattisgarh's outgoing chief minister Raman Singh who appeared quite complacently ensconced in his cocoon and believing in his own infallibility, Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Madhya Pradesh was a restless soul, running all around to protect his political turf. He was ably assisted by all constituents of the Sangh Parivar whose deep penetration in the state for decades on end is quite evident. Yet Chouhan lost ground to a less organised and untested Congress leadership. In a state where the BJP ruled for 15 years, how has this situation come about? 

    Read the full article here

  • 14:39 (IST)

    Watch: Jyotiraditya Scindia reacts to speculations around his run for CM post 

    Jyotiraditya Scindia, after meeting the Governor with senior leader Kamal Nath told CNN-News18 that he is "willing" to take up the responsibility of being the chief minister of the state.  " I am willing to take CM responsibility and it will be a privilege if I get the opportunity."

  • 14:24 (IST)

    Akhilesh Yadav thanks voters of Madhya Pradesh

    "We welcome the verdict in the election. It wasn’t a good result for us but want to thank Madhya Pradesh voters for the votes they have given us," Akhilesh Yadav said. 

    Speaking on the issue of EVM tampering, Akhilesh said, "EVMs have always been in question, even in America. The ballot paper is the best. We'll keep raising this issue." 

  • 14:10 (IST)

    Race to CM post: 'Yes, will be my privilege,’ says Jyotiraditya Scindia

    Jyotiraditya Scindia was a little more forthcoming about chief ministerial ambitions now that the decks are clear for Congress to form the next government in Madhya Pradesh. A disciplined worker and senior politician, Scindia has usually dodged questions when confronted with questions about whether or not he will be the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh. However, now the state safely in tow, Scindia did let on that he is up for the job, should the Congress president offer him the responsibility. "Yes it will be my privilege," replied Scindia when CNN-news18 sought his response if Rahul Gandhi asked him to take up the responsibility.

  • 14:08 (IST)

    Yes they gave us a good fight, says Jyotiraditya Scindia on BJP's 109; vows to try and work together 

    Jyotiraditya Scindia said that he was happy with the way the Congress party performed. "I always knew that we will make it to the majority mark and we will form the government. But yes I also congratulate the BJP for the 109 MLAs that they got; they gave us a good fight," Scindia said. 

    He also said that pre-poll animosity apart, he would like to see the two partie work together for the people's good. 

  • 13:49 (IST)

    Supporters of Kamal Nath, Jyotiraditya Scindia wage poster war

    The decks are clear for Congress to form the next government in Madhya Pradesh after three-time chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhhan Wednesday tendered his resignation to Governor Anandiben Patel. However, the next battle the party faces is from within. The supporters of Jyotiraditya Scindia and Kamal Nath have been engaged in a civil war that manifests itself in weird ways.

    While Scindia's supporters raised 'Scindia for CM' slogans outside Kamal Nath's residence, there now seems to be a poster war going on between the duo's supporters rushing on to plaster the state's wall with thank you notes and celebratory messages. Thankfully, the suspense is not much long-drawn.

    We expect Congress MLAs to unanimously pass a resolution leaving the decision on Congress president, as is customary in the party. Henceforth, Rahul Gandhi will chose the candidate he sees most fit to lead the state. And both men, being senior leaders and mature politicians, will ultimately reign in their upset supporters. A happy ending for the Congress. 

  • 13:34 (IST)

    As the dust is settling down on Assembly elections, here's a look at how accuratel were the exit polls

    Who got it wrong, who guessed it right? Here's how accurate this year's prediction were. 

  • 13:28 (IST)

    Twitter praises people's chief minister for maintaining dignity of office

    From labelling him a 'BJP stalwart in Vajpayee mould' to the 'people's chief minister', Twitter and political pundits were all praise for Shivraj Singh Chouhan. People commented on the fact how Chouhan set the bar too high for even for his own party colleagues. 

  • 13:19 (IST)

    The three participants in Congress' chief ministerial race come together to stake claim 

  • 13:15 (IST)

    Shivraj Singh Chouhan bows out with grace

    Even in defeat, Shivraj Singh Chouhan was a poignant orator and a graceful runner-up. In his press address following elections, Shivraj set an example other BJP chief ministerial faces have failed to follow in the past. Shivraj's gracefully crafted speech, wherein he not only accepts defeat but subtly points out that the people's mandate was so divided that it wasn't completely against him, is reminiscent of the situation in Karnataka. 

    Despite visibly being the losing party, and a post-poll alliance in place, BS Yeddyurappa took oath as the chief minister of a minority government and then resigned just ahead of the trust vote. 

  • 12:54 (IST)

    Told Congress to elect head of legislative party: Madhya Pradesh governor

    Madhya Pradesh govrenor Anandiben Patel said that she held a meeting with Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday. Patel said that she has accepted the letter of support and asked the Congress party to elect the leader of the legislative party.  

  • 12:45 (IST)

    Congress claims support of 121 MLAs submits letter of support to governor Anandiben Patel

  • 12:42 (IST)

    Congress to reveal name of Madhya Pradesh chief minister by today evening 

    The Congress will reveal the name of its chief minister in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday evening. The party will hold a meeting of party MLAs at around 4 pm.  Senior Congress leader AK Antony will be present at the meeting as an observed following which Rahul Gandhi will be informed about the proceeds of the meeting. 

  • 12:35 (IST)

    Shivraj Singh Chouhan to meet Congress CM front-runner Kamal Nath at 1 pm

    A meeting between former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Kamal Nath has been scheduled for 1 pm today, and the Congress is expected to make an announcement on the new chief minister of Madhya Pradesh shortly after that. 

  • 12:30 (IST)

    Shivraj Singh Chouhan resigns as Madhya Pradesh CM

  • 12:28 (IST)

    'Ab main mukt hun': Shivraj Singh Chouhan takes responsibility of defeat, says I am free now

    "Ab mein mukt hoon, I am free. I have tendered my resignation to the honourable Governor. The responsibility of defeat is totally mine. I have congratulated Kamal Nath ji," Shivraj Singh said. 

  • 12:21 (IST)

    Sonia Gandhi 'happy' with Congress' performance, says people defeated BJP's negative politics

  • 12:16 (IST)

    Mayawati's support for Congress cannot be seen as two partners coming together

    The fact that Mayawati lent support to Congress at a time when it had already made alternate arrangements to reach the majority mark says loads about the Congress-BSP relationship. The BSP supremo has no qualms in publicly discussing her disdain or the grand old party. 

    We came to know that despite a defeat, the BJP was trying to get to power through jod-tod ki rajniti. Our aim is to keep BJP out of power and that is why we are supporting the Congress, despite our misgivings and reservations. "BJP setrast janata ne apne dil pe patthar rakh ke votes diyen hai Congress ko (people were so desperate to remove BJP, that they felt compelled to vote for Congress)," she said.  

    BSP supremo's press conference was loaded with messaging for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections: One, she will not readily come to the negotiation table unless a respectable share is offered to her. And two, that she will not carry with her the burden of Congress' past mistakes. 

  • 11:59 (IST)

    Scindia backs Kamal Nath for CM 

    According to latest reports, Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Kamal Nath could be the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. News18 reported that in a show of unity, other Congress leaders who were in the fray, including Jyotiraditya Scindia, have reportedly supported the move.

  • 11:33 (IST)

    After 15 long years, Shivraj Singh Chouhan resigns as Madhya Pradesh chief minister 

    Madhya Pradesh chief minister of 15 years has resigned from office as his party failed to get a clear mandate in elections. "I bow before the people's mandate. We did not get majority so will not stake claim to form government. I am going to tender my resignation to the Governor," Chouhan said. He also congratulated Kamal Nath for the Congress party's performance in the state. 

  • 11:28 (IST)

    Here's what the new Madhya Pradesh Assembly looks like

  • 11:26 (IST)

    With Independents, BSP, SP support Congress crosses majority mark, leaves zero maneuvering space for BJP

    The Congress party seemed to have learnt from its mistakes, or rather from BJP's game plan in states, like Karnataka, Goa and Manipur, which threw up Hung Assembly situation.
    The Congress party seemed to have learnt from its mistakes, or rather from BJP's game plan in states, like Karnataka, Goa and Manipur, which threw up Hung Assembly situation. The party outshone BJP in the post-poll political manoeuvering in MP even though the difference in the number of seats was lesser than it was in Goa, where the BJP managed to form a government.


    Kamal Nath was prompt to rope in the support of all four Independent MLAs before BJP could touch them. In doing so, he successfully secured the only free radicals in this highly polarised elections. Besides, in doing so, the Congress also sent a message out to the Samajwadi Party and the BSP, who were dilly-dallying over support to the Congress. Nath knew that because these parties are staunchly against BJP on a national stage, they will be doomed if they support the saffron party. He also drove home the point that the Congress will not be held hostage to threats and negotiations, because it is already past the majority mark without these parties' help.
     

  • 11:25 (IST)

    After Mayawati, Akhilesh too pledges support to Congress; alliance's tally pushes past 116 mark comfortably 

    After Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav too has said that the lone Samajwadi Party MLA will support the Congress government. The Congress, which won 114 seats had already roped in the support of four Independents and crossed the majority mark. With BSP (4) and SP (1) , the alliance will now have 122 seats, well above the BJP's 109.   

  • 11:22 (IST)

    Shivraj Singh Chouhan arrives at Raj Bhawan

  • 11:21 (IST)

    I bow before the people's mandate, won't stake claim to form goct, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

    Madhya Pradesh chief minister of 15 years will resign from office within moments now as his party failed to get a clear mandate in elections. "I bow before the people's mandate. We did not get majority so will not stake claim to form government. I am going to tender my resignation to the Governor," Chouhan said.  

  • 11:07 (IST)

    Congress delegation to meet governor at 12 pm

    A Congress delegation will meet Governor Anandiben Patel in Bhopal at 12 pm and stake claim to form a government in Madhya Pradesh. The party had written to the governor last night seeking time for a meeting, amid reports that the BJP too was trying to collect the numbers. However. the governor agreed to meet the party leaders today at 12 pm. 

  • 10:52 (IST)

    People voted for Congress with heavy heart, says Mayawati

    Mayawati said results show that people in states like Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh were totally against the BJP and its anti-people policies and as a result chose Congress due to lack of other major alternative. "The voters chose Congress with a heavy heart because they did not have a strong alternative," she said. 

    Mayawati said that the BSP is the only party that fights for the poor and the Dalits but they failed to get a sufficient number of seats. She, however, did go on to support the Congress becasue she was "principally against BJP". 

  • 10:44 (IST)

    Mayawati says will support Congress despite 'disagreements', 'misgivings' 

    The Bahujan Samaj Party has agreed to support the Congress 'despite its misgivings', says Mayawati. BSP sources said that since the party was principally against a BJP government, it has decided to support the Congress government. Mayawati said results show that people in states like Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh were totally against the BJP and its anti-people policies and as a result chose Congress due to lack of other major alternative.

  • 10:32 (IST)

    BSP to support Congress 'despite misgivings', say reports

    CNN-News18 reported quoting sources that the Bahujan Samaj Party has agreed to support the Congress 'despite its misgivings'. The news channel quoted BSP sources as saying that since the party was principally against a BJP government, it has decided to support the Congress government. 

  • 10:25 (IST)

    BJP leaders in a huddle at Shivraj Singh Chouhan's residence

    Following the close-run contest in Madhya Pradesh, senior BJP functionaries responsible for BJP's campaign in Madhya Pradeh are in a huddle at Chief Ministre Shivraj Singh Chouhan's residence. Leaders like Kailash Vijayvargiya, Rakesh Singh, Vinay Sahasrabuddhe and Narendra Singh Tomar are present at the chief minister's residence in Bhopal.

  • 10:21 (IST)

    Congress smart not to fax letter to Governor, Omar Abdullah's double edged swipe on BJP

    Omar Abdullah was all praise for Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his "great success in these elections."  "He took the blame and the brickbats for all the set backs & now deserves the credit for these victories. It was nice to have something to celebrate on counting day," Omar tweeted. For the BJP, however, Omar had a piece of advice: That it can't shield Modi from the blame becasue he was the party's face and a key campaigner. He also used the occasion to take a swipe on the BJP appointed governors, using the Jammu and Kashmir incident. "Congress leaders aren’t faxing their letter to Raj Bhavan in Bhopal. Smart people. It may be a similar model to the one in Jammu." 

  • 10:13 (IST)

    BJP Spokesperson says, 'Element of fatigue, not anti-incumbency responsible for BJP's loss'

    BJP Spokesperson Syed Zafar Alam said that an element of fatigue was there which may have lead to the party's defeat. "But we can't say anti-incumbency was there because our chief ministers were very popular. Whatever went wrong we will work on it," he said. 

  • 10:08 (IST)

    Kamal Nath claims support of four Independents, says no confirmation from BSP and SP

    Speaking to CNN-News18, Congress leader Kamal Nath said that while BSP and SP are yet to confirm their support, the four Independent MLAs are in touch with Congress and have promised their support. 

  • 10:06 (IST)

    Omar Abdullah says BJP's loss mandate on Modi's policy 

  • 10:00 (IST)

    Congress MLAs to hold key meet today evening; CM face announcement likely 

    The Congress party has called a meeting of its newly elected MLAs on Wednesday evening. The newly-elected MLAs are likely to elect the party's chief ministerial face in Madhya Pradesh. 

  • 09:46 (IST)

    With 114 seats in their kitty, Congress claims 4 Independents' support; SP, BSP still undecided

    Kamal Nath on Wednesday revealed that the Indian National Congress has been in touch with the four Independent MLAs since yesterday. He said that while the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party has not given a confirmation yet, the support of the Independents will be sufficient to get them to the majority mark. 

  • 09:09 (IST)

    Watch: Congress leader Anand Sharma joins party workers in celebrations at Delhi's Lodhi Garden

  • 09:07 (IST)

    Meanwhile... BJP loses close-run polls despite 0.1% higher vote share

    The Bharati Janata Party lost out its bastion of 15 years to the Congress party. The state which had elected the saffron party with an undisputable majority in the last polls, this time around was undecided as several seats were won by a margin of less than one percent vote. The difference in seat share is also less pronounced as is often observed in the state. 

    However, if vote share is considered, the BJP was ahead of the Congress with a razor-thin margin. The saffron party secured 0.1 percent more votes than Congress

  • 08:49 (IST)

    Congress issues victory statement after EC releases final result 

  • 08:41 (IST)

    Congress emerges winner in overnight nail-biting contest but falls short of majority

    The counting has finally come to an end in Madhya Pradesh after it began 24 hours ago and the Congress has emerged as the single-largest party with 114 seats, just two short of the majority mark in the 230-seat Assembly. The party is likely to get support from the Samajwadi Party, which has one seat, but the Congress would still need support of one more MLA. It could either reach out to one or more of the four MLAs, or it can persuade Mayawati to lend them support. The BSP has bagged 2 seats in the state.   

  • 08:31 (IST)

    Final results are out: Congress wins last seat; in final tally, INC at 114, two short of majority, BJP has 109

    The final result of the Madhya Pradesh election is out. The Congress has managed to win 114, two short of the majority mark. The Bharatiya Janata Party was restricted at 109. Bahujan Samaj Party (2) and Samajwadi Party (1) are the likely kingmakers in the state. Four Independent candidates have also managed to win seats.  

  • 08:17 (IST)

    BJP stakes claim to form govt, say reports; Congress waits for governor's response

    Media reports have claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party hasa also staked a claim for government formation in Madhya Pradesh. Times Now reported that the BJP has claimed the support of Independents and other parties to make up the requisite numbers. The saffron party has sought the governor's time. Meanwhile, the Congress, which had sought an appointment with Governor Anandiben Patel last night, is still waiting for a response.

  • 08:16 (IST)

    Mayawati's BSP, SP, Independents to play kingmakers in govt formation

    The Congress will have to enlist the support of at least one of the four independents and the lone Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate, or the Bahujan Samaj Party to form the next government in the state.

     
    As of now, the results for 229 of the 230 seats have been declared. The Congress has won 113 and is leading in one seats. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won 109 seats. The Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has won two seats. The Samajwadi Party (SP) has won one seat and Independent candidates have won four.

  • 07:45 (IST)

    Don't want a BJP-mukt Bharat, will fight their ideology democratically, says Rahul Gandhi

    Rahul Gandhi said the congress differs with the BJP ideologically but it does not want to make it a BJP-mukt Bharat, but will work hard to fight it ideologically. He said that with a resurgent Congress party in the states and the combined opposition, it was going to be "very difficult" for Prime Minister Modi and the BJP to win future elections.

  • 07:44 (IST)

    Modi taught me what not to do, says Rahul Gandhi in post-victory presser 

    Observing that the Assembly election results in five states were a referendum on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said opposition parties would unitedly fight and defeat the BJP in 2019 elections with the central themes being unemployment, agrarian distress and corruption. 

    “I was telling my mother that the absolute best thing for me was the 2014 election. I learnt a lot from that election. I learnt that the most important thing is humility," said the Congress chief, who took a lot of the blame for the party's earlier election defeats. 

    "Frankly, Narendra Modi taught me the lesson - what not to do," Rahul Gandhi remarked. "PM Modi was handed a huge opportunity. It is a sad thing that he refused to listen to the heartbeat of the country. The arrogance came in."

  • 07:34 (IST)

    Nanredra Modi congratulates rivals for poll wins, asks BJP workers to not be disheartened 

    After losing three states in the Hindi heartlans, BJP's core base, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a word of advice for his party workers. Praising them for their hardwork, "The family of BJP Karyakartas worked day and night for the state elections. I salute them for their hard work. Victory and defeat are an integral part of life. Today’s results will further our resolve to serve people and work even harder for the development of India."

  • 07:27 (IST)

    Accept people's mandate with humility, says Narendra Modi after poll drubbing in 3 states

    Accepting "people's mandate with humility", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated the Congress, Telangana's K Chandrashekar Rao and the Mizo National Front for their respective victories and said and added in a philosophical vein that it is a part of life. Modi took to Twitter late on Tuesday night after BJP's poll drubbing in three states, two of which were called its bastion.  

Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly Latest Updates: Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took to Twitter after tendering his resignation, and took to Twitter to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as BJP president Amit Shah for their "unprecedented support."

In his tweet, Chouhan also extended his gratitude to all the party ministers and workers.

Jyotiraditya Scindia was a little more forthcoming about chief ministerial ambitions now that the decks are clear for Congress to form the next government in Madhya Pradesh. A disciplined worker and senior politician, Scindia has usually dodged questions when confronted with questions about whether or not he will be the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh. However, now the state safely in tow, Scindia did let on that he is up for the job, should the Congress president offer him the responsibility. "Yes it will be my privilege," replied Scindia when CNN-news18 sought his response if Rahul Gandhi asked him to take up the responsibility.

However, the next battle the party faces is from within. The supporters of Jyotiraditya Scindia and Kamal Nath have been engaged in a civil war that manifests itself in weird ways. While Scindia's supporters raised 'Scindia for CM' slogans outside Kamal Nath's residence, there now seems to be a poster war going on between the duo's supporters rushing on to plaster the state's wall with thank you notes and celebratory messages.

Thankfully, the suspense is not much long-drawn. We expect Congress MLAs to unanimously pass a resolution leaving the decision on Congress president, as is customary in the party. Henceforth, Rahul Gandhi will chose the candidate he sees most fit to lead the state. And both men, being senior leaders and mature politicians, will ultimately reign in their upset supporters. A happy ending for the Congress.

The three aspirants of CM post in Congress legislative party . Twitter @INCMP

Even in defeat, Shivraj Singh Chouhan was a poignant orator and a graceful runner-up. In his press address following elections, Shivraj set an example other BJP chief ministerial faces have failed to follow in the past. Shivraj's gracefully crafted speech, wherein he not only accepts defeat but subtly points out that the people's mandate was so divided that it wasn't completely against him, is reminiscent of the situation in Karnataka.

A meeting between former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Kamal Nath has been scheduled for 1 pm today, and the Congress is expected to make an announcement on the new chief minister of Madhya Pradesh shortly after that.

According to latest reports, Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Kamal Nath could be the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. News18 reported that in a show of unity, other Congress leaders who were in the fray, including Jyotiraditya Scindia, have reportedly supported the move.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister of 15 years has resigned from office as his party failed to get a clear mandate in elections. "I bow before the people's mandate. We did not get majority so will not stake claim to form government. I am going to tender my resignation to the Governor," Chouhan said. He also congratulated Kamal Nath for the Congress party's performance in the state.

A Congress delegation will meet Governor Anandiben Patel in Bhopal at 12 pm and stake claim to form a government in Madhya Pradesh.

The Bahujan Samaj Party has agreed to support the Congress 'despite its misgivings', says Mayawati. BSP sources said that since the party was principally against a BJP government, it has decided to support the Congress government. Mayawati said results show that people in states like Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh were totally against the BJP and its anti-people policies and as a result chose Congress due to lack of other major alternative.

Omar Abdullah was all praise for Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his "great success in these elections."  "He took the blame and the brickbats for all the set backs & now deserves the credit for these victories. It was nice to have something to celebrate on counting day," Omar tweeted. For the BJP, however, Omar had a piece of advice: That it can't shield Modi from the blame becasue he was the party's face and a key campaigner. He also used the occasion to take a swipe on the BJP appointed governors, using the Jammu and Kashmir incident. "Congress leaders aren’t faxing their letter to Raj Bhavan in Bhopal. Smart people. It may be a similar model to the one in Jammu."

Kamal Nath on Wednesday revealed that the Indian National Congress has been in touch with the four Independent MLAs since yesterday. He said that while the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party has not given a confirmation yet, the support of the Independents will be sufficient to get them to the majority mark.

The final result of the Madhya Pradesh election is out. The Congress has managed to win 114, two short of the majority mark. The Bharatiya Janata Party was restricted at 109. Bahujan Samaj Party (2) and Samajwadi Party (1) are the likely kingmakers in the state. Four Independent candidates have also managed to win seats.

Media reports have claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party hasa also staked a claim for government formation in Madhya Pradesh. Times Now reported that the BJP has claimed the support of Independents and other parties to make up the requisite numbers. The saffron party has sought the governor's time. Meanwhile, the Congress, which had sought an appointment with Governor Anandiben Patel last night, is still waiting for a response.

Accepting "people's mandate with humility", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated the Congress, Telangana's K Chandrashekar Rao and the Mizo National Front for their respective victories and said and added in a philosophical vein that it is a part of life. Modi took to Twitter late on Tuesday night after BJP's poll drubbing in three states, two of which were called its bastion.

Madhya Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel on Tuesday declined the Congress' request for a late night appointment, saying it will be given only after the Election Commission makes the situation clear. The Congress has staked a claim to form the government in Madhya Pradesh and sought an appointment with the governor, saying it had emerged as the single largest party in the Assembly.

The grand old party had sought a late night appointment with the governor through fax and email. Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee president Kamal Nath, in his letter to the governor, claimed the party has support of "all independent candidates".

Shivraj Singh Chouhan has won from Budhni constituency with a margin of nearly 59,000 votes. Congress president Rahul Gandhi addressed a press conference at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi and said that BJP and Narendra Modi will not be able to win the 2019 polls. The neck-and-neck contest continues in Madhya Pradesh as BJP leads in 109 seats while Congress leads in 111.

Dozen ministers in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government are trailing in an election in which the margin of votes in some constituencies is as low as four.

In a bitterly fought contest, the Congress has managed to surge ahead of the BJP in 110 seats and has won eight seats. According to current trends, the BJP is leading on 90 seats and has won 12 others. However, the trends are unlikely to solidify just yet as there are at least 30 seats where the margin is let than 1,000 votes.

As Bahujan Samaj Party is likely to play kingmaker in state, the party supremo Mayawati has summoned all her candidates to Delhi. Meanwhile, Gondwana Gantantra Party will also hold a crucial meeting in Bhopal on Tuesday night, where all party leaders will decide the future plans.

The tally of Madhya Pradesh results is changing by the seconds. The latest trends show that the Congress has managed to overturn Congress' early lead. BIt even grazed through the halfwy mark briefly but fell down to 115 only moments later. The BJP is trailing close behind with 104 seats.

The trends suggest the Congress is ahead on 38 seats that were previously held by the BJP. The saffron party on the other hand is likely to llose out on 43 seats it won earlier, if the current trends persist.

The Congress took over BJP's early lead with the Indian National Congress forging ahead on 101 seats. The saffron party is close behind at 100.

In an interesting shift of balance in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress has closed in on the gap in the state. The party is now trailing close behind the BJP with a lead on 94 seats.The BJP on the other hand is ahead on 94 seats.

The BJP is leading with 435 votes in Mandsaur, the place where the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government has faced massive resistance from farmers. Meanwhile, Akash Vijayvargiya, BJP stalwart Kailash Vijayvargiya's son is trailing from Indore 3 constituency.

Thirty minutes into counting, the Bharatiya Janata Party is leading at 15 seats, while the Congress was ahead on nine seats. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is leading in his home turf Budhni, while BJP leader Yashodhara Raje Scindia is leading from Shivpuri. Congress, meanwhile, took an early lead in Pawai seat.

The counting has begun at 8 am with the numbering of postal ballots at 51 centres across the state. The EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) would be taken up for counting at 8.30 am. Meanwhile, the counting of postal ballots would continue simultaneously.

The Bhopal strong room was opened in presence of the candidates contesting from the seat. The Electronic Voting Machines are now being taken to counting room. On an average, 22 rounds of counting will be conducted here.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer V L Kantha Rao told reporters that counting would begin at 8 AM with the postal ballots at 51 centres across the state. "EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) would be taken up for counting at 8.30 AM. Counting of postal ballots would continue simultaneously," he said.

The counting of votes for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly election 2018 take place on Tuesday along with the result declaration of the elections in five other states including Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Rajasthan and Mizoram.

The exit polls have predicted an interesting contest in Madhya Pradesh, where the BJP is trying for a consecutive fourth term. According to Times Now-CNX, the BJP is set to pick up 126 of the 230 seats on offer, with the Congress and its allies picking up 89, the Bahujan Samaj Party six and others expected to win nine seats. However, the India Today-Axis My India poll shows the BJP picking up 102 to 120 seats, the Congress claiming 104 to 122 seats and others winning between four and 11 seats. Whereas in a further cause of concern for the incumbent party, the Republic-CVoter survey gives BJP between 90 and 106 seats and sees the Congress walk away with between 110 and 126 seats.

The Election Commission has announced that counting will begin at 8 am and postal ballots will be taken up first followed by electronic voting machines at 8.30 am. Of the 5.04-crore registered voters in the state, 3.78 crore (75.05 percent) exercised their franchise.

The election for the 230-member Assembly was held on 28 November and as many as 2,899 candidates are in the fray. Also testing their electoral fortunes are 1,094 independent candidates.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in office since 2005, is seeking re-election from Budhni seat in Sehore district and is pitted against Congress candidate Arun Yadav, a former minister.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: Dec 12, 2018 15:18 PM

