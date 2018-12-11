Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2018 LIVE Updates: Congress inches closer to finish line with 115, BJP falls back to 100; swing seats still key

Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2018 Latest Updates: As Bahujan Samaj Party is likely to play kingmaker in state, the party supremo Mayawati has summoned all her candidates to Delhi. Meanwhile, Gondwana Gantantra Party will also hold a crucial meeting in Bhopal on Tuesday night, where all party leaders will decide the future plans.
The tally of Madhya Pradesh results is changing by the seconds. The latest trends show that the Congress has managed to overturn Congress' early lead. BIt even grazed through the halfwy mark briefly but fell down to 115 only moments later. The BJP is trailing close behind with 104 seats.
The trends suggest the Congress is ahead on 38 seats that were previously held by the BJP. The saffron party on the other hand is likely to llose out on 43 seats it won earlier, if the current trends persist.
The Congress took over BJP's early lead with the Indian National Congress forging ahead on 101 seats. The saffron party is close behind at 100.
In an interesting shift of balance in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress has closed in on the gap in the state. The party is now trailing close behind the BJP with a lead on 94 seats.The BJP on the other hand is ahead on 94 seats.
The BJP is leading with 435 votes in Mandsaur, the place where the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government has faced massive resistance from farmers. Meanwhile, Akash Vijayvargiya, BJP stalwart Kailash Vijayvargiya's son is trailing from Indore 3 constituency.
Thirty minutes into counting, the Bharatiya Janata Party is leading at 15 seats, while the Congress was ahead on nine seats. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is leading in his home turf Budhni, while BJP leader Yashodhara Raje Scindia is leading from Shivpuri. Congress, meanwhile, took an early lead in Pawai seat.
The counting has begun at 8 am with the numbering of postal ballots at 51 centres across the state. The EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) would be taken up for counting at 8.30 am. Meanwhile, the counting of postal ballots would continue simultaneously.
The Bhopal strong room was opened in presence of the candidates contesting from the seat. The Electronic Voting Machines are now being taken to counting room. On an average, 22 rounds of counting will be conducted here.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer V L Kantha Rao told reporters that counting would begin at 8 AM with the postal ballots at 51 centres across the state. "EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) would be taken up for counting at 8.30 AM. Counting of postal ballots would continue simultaneously," he said.
The counting of votes for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly election 2018 take place on Tuesday along with the result declaration of the elections in five other states including Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Rajasthan and Mizoram.
The exit polls have predicted an interesting contest in Madhya Pradesh, where the BJP is trying for a consecutive fourth term. According to Times Now-CNX, the BJP is set to pick up 126 of the 230 seats on offer, with the Congress and its allies picking up 89, the Bahujan Samaj Party six and others expected to win nine seats. However, the India Today-Axis My India poll shows the BJP picking up 102 to 120 seats, the Congress claiming 104 to 122 seats and others winning between four and 11 seats. Whereas in a further cause of concern for the incumbent party, the Republic-CVoter survey gives BJP between 90 and 106 seats and sees the Congress walk away with between 110 and 126 seats.
The Election Commission has announced that counting will begin at 8 am and postal ballots will be taken up first followed by electronic voting machines at 8.30 am. Of the 5.04-crore registered voters in the state, 3.78 crore (75.05 percent) exercised their franchise.
The election for the 230-member Assembly was held on 28 November and as many as 2,899 candidates are in the fray. Also testing their electoral fortunes are 1,094 independent candidates.
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in office since 2005, is seeking re-election from Budhni seat in Sehore district and is pitted against Congress candidate Arun Yadav, a former minister.
Congress workers celebrate party's performance in other state's as well
Jubilant by their party's good performance in state polls, Congress workers were seen celebrating outside party offices in other states. On person was seen twerking on the dhol tune, displaying an unusual kite flying step.
Gondwana Gantantra Party to hold crucial meeting in Bhopal
Gulzar Singh, Senior Gondwana Gantantra Party leader, stated that, his party is hopeful of winning the Amarwada constituency inChhindwara district and the Baihar constituency in Balaghat district.
When asked that if his party will lend support to either BJP or Congress, Singh said,"We are holding a crucial meeting in Bhopal on Tuesday night, where all party leaders will decide the future plans."
Mayavati meanwhile has called BSP MLAs to Delhi to discuss further steps
Ashish Mani Tiwari/ 101 Reporters
Ambah, Damoh constituencies throw up a volatile contest
Ambah (SC/ST) constituency in Morena district has witnessed the most volatile contest till now. In the morning, Neha Kinner started with a lead, further Kamlesh Jatav of Congress picked up a lead around 10:30 am. Around 11:30 AM Neha Kinner, the state's only transgender candidate made a comeback, however Kamlesh Jatav is leading right now at the seat.
Likewise, Damoh, one of the prestigious constituency of Madhya Pradesh, where two political stalwarts Finance Minister Jayant Malaiya and BJP rebel leader Ramkrishna Kusmariya are at loogerheads has also shown substantial swing. In the morning, Ramkrishna Kusmariya started with a lead, but for sometimes Malaiya was also leading the race, but currently Ramkrishna Kusmariya is inching closer to victory.
Ashish Mani Tiwari/101 Reporters
Madhya Pradesh results surprised us, party forgot agenda of development, says BJP's Rajya Sabha MP
Sanjay Kakade, BJP's Rajya Sabha MP told ANI, "I knew we would lose in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh but Madhya Pradesh trends have come as a surprise. I think we forgot the issue of development that Modi took up in 2014. Ram Mandir, statues and name changing became the focus."
Samajwadi Party extends support to Congress in Madhya Pradesh.
As expected, the regional parties have started extending their support to the Congress after trends showed victory for Congress in three states. The Samajwadi Party, which is leading in just one seat, has offered to support the Congress, should it fall short of the majority mark. The Bahujan Samaj Pary too has said that it will not ally with the BJP. The BSP is leading on three seats.
Input by Saurabh Sharma
Meanwhile, here is Manjul Toons take on the close race in Madhya Pradesh
26 seats have nail-biting contest; Dindori, Gotegaon have margin of just 50 votes
The neck-and-neck contest in Madhya Pradesh is partly due to 26 seats where the margin is less than 1000 votes. In fact in two constituencies, Dindori and Gotegaon the winning and the runner-up candidates have a difference of only 50 seats.
Nine ministers in Shivraj Singh Chouhan cabinet trailing
Nine ministers in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government in Madhya Pradesh are trailing in the Assembly polls as per the latest trends, an election official said Tuesday.
As BSP likely to play kingmaker, Mayawati asks all leading candidates to rush to Delhi
As Bahujan Samaj Party is likely to play kingmaker in state, the party supremo Mayawati has summoned all her candidates to Delhi.
BSP party sources have claimed that, Madhya Pradesh assembly Election winners will reach New Delhi in the night or tomorrow to discuss the further electoral probablities with senior leaders.
After six rounds of counting, here's the tally of all seven seats in Bhopal
Input by KK
NOTA scores more votes than Samajwadi Party, AAP
NOTA has so far bagged 1.5 lakh votes which is roughly 1.5 percent of total votes so far. NOTA's vote share so far is more than what the Aam Aadmi Party and Samajwadi Party could muster in these polls.
Inputs by Karishma K/101Reporters
BJP's veteran leader Anoop Mishra trailing at Bhitarwar constituency
Former Prime Minister's Atal Bihari Vajpayee's relative Anoop Mishra is trailing behind at Bhitarwar constituency of Gwalior district. Lakhan Singh Yadav of Congress is leading at the seat.
Input by Ashish Mani Tiwari/ 101 Reporters
Madhya Pradesh tribals helped Congress come at par with BJP's vote share in state
A significant trend as counting continues in Madhya Pradesh is the leads Congress has taken in the Mahakoushal area. It has swept away the former BJP stronghold. This is the area directly manged by Kamal Nath, who was only one of the two Congress leaders who withstood the Modi wave in 2014, and won the Chhindwara Parliamentary seat. Mahakoushal in the South East of the state has 38 seats of which BJP last time won 24, Congress just 13 and an Independent canddate got one seat. On several Assembly seats BSP gave a tough fight and emerged number two, owing to its popularity in the reserved seats. The fact that Mahakoshal has a lot of tribal seats, and given Congress' leads in the region, it could suggest that the tribals this time in the state have opted for the Congress, News18 reported.
Here's a trajectory of leads and wins till noon
Rajnath Singh says early trends not definitive
Vyapam Whistleblower, Anand Rai says Congress is not in safe zone.
Anand Rai, the whistleblower who uncovered the Vyapam scam, stated that the Madhya Pradesh Congress' decision of not forming any alliance in the state backfired for the Grand Old Party. Bahujan Samaj Party, which is leading on 7 seats and Gondwana Gantantra Party, which is ahead on 3 seats will decide the fate of the Congress in Madhya Pradesh.
Input by Ashish Mani Tiwari
Update from Indore regions in MP
Indore I
Sudarshan Gupta (BJP) leading by 2,625 votes
Indore II
Ramesh Mendola (BJP) leading by 6,205 votes
Indore III
Akash Vijayavargiya (BJP) leading by 495 votes
Indore IV
Malini Gaud (BJP) leading by 4,406 votes
Indore V
Mahendra Hardia (BJP) leading by 6,400 votes
Rau
Madhu Verma (BJP) leading by 2,022 votes
Mhow
Antar Singh Darbar (Congress) leading by 1,493 votes
Sanwer
Dr Rajesh Sonkar (BJP) leading by 332 votes
Depalpur
Vishal Jagdesh Patel (Congress) leading by 2,074.
After three rounds.
Input by Karishma K/101Reporters
Congress takes a lead in key urban bastions; BJP trails close behind
The BJP has traditionally managed to secure a win in urban seats consistently. However, this time around, the Congress managed to register a lead in the following urban seats.
Input by S Niazi
Factors playing against Chouhan, BJP
After 15 years, Congress poised to cross the 100 mark in BJP bastion of Madhya Pradesh
If the current trends persist, this will be the first time that the Congress will cross the 100 mark. Currently it is maintaining a lead on 114 seats out the 230 constituencies up for grabs.
In the 2003 Assembly elections, the BJP got 173 seats and Congress 38, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) 2 and Samajwadi Party (SP) 7 and Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP) 3 and others 7 for the 230 members Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha.
In 2008, BJP won 143, Congress 71, BSP 7 and Bhartiya Janshakti Party (BJSP) 5. In 2013 BJP won 165, Congress inched 58, BSP 3 and others 4 seats respectively.
Input by Ashish Mani Tiwari
Agrarian-crisis hit Mandsaur favours BJP, Congress in two seats each
Of the four assembly constituencies in Mandsaur area, BJP is leading in two including Mandsaur and Malgargarh Assemblies whereas in Garoth and Suvasra areas, Congress is in lead.
Input by Karishma K
Jyotiraditya Scindia, Digvijay Singh reach Kamal Nath's office
Hoping to put up a united face, the three Congress chief minister hopefuls (in event of a win), have gathered up. Jyotiraditya Scindia and Digvijaya Singh arrived at Kamal Nath's office in Bhopal, and the trio will head to the Pradesh Congress office together.
Congress nears halfway mark, gets early lead in 114 seats, BJP trails with 103
As the leads on all 230 seats are out, the Congress party was leading in 114 seats, while the BJP had managed to secure leads in 104 seats. The results are a major setback for the ruling party, which held a clear majority in the state in the previous Assembly.
Gondwana Gantantra Party (GPP) leading at three seats
Beohari, Amarwada and Junnardeo constituencies of Madhya Pradesh have provided some boost to Gondwana Gantantra Party,. The tribal political outfit is confident of converting these leads into a victory in these seats. The Bahujan Samaj Party also took lead on three seats in Chambal region.
Input by Ashish Mani Tiwari
Congress takes lead on 35 seats previously held by BJP
The tally of Madhya Pradesh results is changing by the seconds. The latest trends show that the Congress party has managed to overturn BJP's influence on its earlier bastions. The trends suggest the Congress is ahead on 38 seats that were previously held by the BJP. The saffron party on the other hand is likely to llose out on 43 seats it won earlier, if the current trends persist.
Factors favouring Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP
Congress stalwarts trailing in Madhya Pradesh
Even as Congress took the lead in Madhya Pradesh, some senior Congress leaders surprised pollsters by a less favourable outcome. Senior leader Ajay Singh is trailing at Churhat constituency of Satna district. He is pitted against Shardendu Tiwari of BJP.
Laxman Singh, brother of former chief minister Digvijaya Singh is also trailing in the early trends. Singh is fighting from Chachaura seat against BJP's Mamta Meena.
Input by Ashish Mani Tiwari
Congress takes over BJP's early lead; INC ahead in 101 seats, saffron party at 100
The Congress took over BJP's early lead with the Indian National Congress forging ahead on 101 seats. The saffron party is close behind at 100.
BJP needs to win urban seats in MP to retain power
The Congress has taken over BJP's early lead in Madhya Pradesh. The party's final frontier may finally prove to be a handful of urban seats scattered across the state. Just like it eventually happened in Gujarat, if the Congress is kept away from power it would only on basis of BJP’s strength in urban areas. But both parties know that to finally come within sniffing distance of victory Congress should have breached the urban citadel of the BJP – Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, and Ujjain. In all these five cities, which are also parliamentary constituencies, have 36 Assembly segments. In a House of 230 seats, this is a huge constituency.
Congress closes in on BJP's early lead; INC ahead in 90 seats, saffron party leads in 92
In an interesting shift of balance in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress has closed in on the gap in the state. The party is now trailing close behind the BJP with a lead on 94 seats.The BJP on the other hand is ahead on 94 seats.
Congress' Atif Aqueel leading in Bhopal North
Congress' Atif Aqueel is leading in Bhopal North constituency, a seat from where the BJP fielded its only Muslim face in Madhya Pradesh polls. Ironically, Aqueel is facing a tough challenge from his own party’s senior leader and once rival Rasool Ahmad Siddiqui’s daughter Fatima Siddiqui, who contested on a BJP ticket.
Input by S Niazi/101Reporters
Here's the latest leads from Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is leading from Budni, with BJP leading in the state so far with a lead on 83 seats, as compared to 73 seats where the Congress is ahead.
BJP takes a slim lead in Mandsaur
Congress candidate from Malhargarh, Parshuram Sisodiya is leading with 373 votes, whereas BJP candidate from Mandsaur, Yashpal Singh Sisodiya leading with 463 votes. Meanwhile, Akash Vijayvargiya, BJP stalwart Kailash Vijayvargiya's son is trailing from Indore 3 constituency.
Input by Nemi Rathor/101Reporters
Independent Rana Vikram Singh leads from Sunser
Independent candidate Rana Vikram Singh from Susner Assembly in Agar Malwa district is leading in the first round. He was a rebel candidate from the Congress.
Input by Rajneesh Sethi/101Reporters
Meanwhile... BJP office bears deserted look as early trends begin to pour in
As the early trends showed the BJP leading in 42 seats, the party office in Bhopal bore a deserted look, with only media persons camping there. Although the party has maintained a lead it is trailing on quite a few constituencies it had held in previous elections.
Image by Karishma K
In Damoh constituency, it's a BJP versus BJP
Finance Minister Jayant Malaiya from his traditional Damoh constituency is fighting a tough battle against BJP rebel Ramkrishna Kusmariya, who is now an Independent candidate. Kusmariya holds strong grassroots network, while Malaiya is facing strong anti-incumbency.
Input by Ashish Mani Tiwari
In Bundelkhand region, small parties may prove to be a gamechanger
Small players to play crucial role in Mahakoshal, Bundhelkhand, Vindhya and Baghelkhand segments. Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Gondwana Gantantra Party likely to remain strong in these regions. However, debutant Aam Aadmi Party could face the heat in Madhya Pradesh election as the established players in Hindi heartland may pose a challenger for the Delhi-based party. .
Input by Ashish Mani Tiwari
All eyes on Ambah constituency
All eyes on Ambah (SC/ST) constituency in Morena. Neha Kinner, where one of the transgender candidates in Madhya Pradesh supported by SAPAKS is giving tough competition to all major contenders, including Kamlesh Jatav from Congress, BJP'S Gabbar Sakhwar and SP's Satyaprakash Sakhwar. Morena district is bastion of Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.
Input Ashish Mani Tiwari/ 101 reporters
BJP ahead on 15 seats, Congress maintains lead on 9 seats
Thirty minutes into counting, the Bharatiya Janata Party is leading at 15 seats, while the Congress was ahead on nine seats. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is leading in his home turf Budhni, while BJP leader Yashodhara Raje Scindia is leading from Shivpuri. Congress, meanwhile, took an early lead in Pawai seat.
Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje's sister, Yashodhara Raje Scindia leads from Shivpuri seat
Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje's sister Yashodhra Raje Scindia in leading from Shivpuri constituency after first round. She was the sports minister in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan cabinet.
BJP ahead in Ratlam rural constituency
BJP's Dilip Kumar Makwana is leading in the Ratlam Rural constituency. The Bharatiya janata Party had changed its candiate at the last minute. The party had dropped the sitting MLA Mathura Lal Dabar in favour of Makwana.
First lead goes to Congress' Mukesh Nayak from Pawai
The first lead in Madhya Pradesh as counting begins was for the Indian National Congress. Party spokesperson Mukesh Nayak has taken an early lead from constituency number 58, Pawai. He is pitted against BJP's sitting MLA Brijendra Pratap Singh.
Congress seeks to make inroads in tribal belt with help from Jay Aadivasi Yuva Shakti
Hiralal Alawa, former Jay Aadivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS) convenor, contesting a seat from Manawar Assembly constituency, will test his luck against BJP stalwart Ranjana Baghel. Baghel, who has won the past three elections on this seat. The results will decide whether Congress was able to break a strong BJP bastion by giving tribal organisation JAYS by giving a ticket to their leader.
Input by Karishma K/101Reporters
Counting begins in Madhya Pradesh
The countinghas begun at 8 am with the numbering of postal ballots at 51 centres across the state. The EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) would be taken up for counting of votes at 8.30 am. Meanwhile, the counting of postal ballots would continue simultaneously.
Key candidates to watch out for
A key contest to watch out for would be Hoshangabad, where former BJP minister Sartaj Singh (Congress) is contesting against Sitasharan Sharma (BJP). Bhojpur is seeing a fight between Suresh Pachouri (Congress) and Surendra Patwa (BJP). Bhopal is seeing two Muslim candidates going head to head: Veteran Congress leader Arif Aqueel is pitted against Fatima Siddiqui, BJP's sole Muslim candidate.
Tier 3 securitiy system put in place for counting, says Bhopal Superintendent of Police
Detailing the security arrangements on polling day, Bhopal City SP said, "Dedicated teams have been deployed to ensure full security. Diversion points have been put on roads outside the counting centres. There's a 3-tier security system. Any device that can help communication isn't allowed inside the counting centres"
Madhya Pradesh exit polls predict neck-and neck contest between BJP, Congress
Exit polls have predicted a close race between the BJP and the Congress, though leaders from both parties have routinely claimed their respective victories.
Kailash Vijayvargiya's son, contesting from Indore 3 seat, turns to religion ahead of counting of votes
Akash Vijayvargiya, BJP candidate from Indore 3 assembly constituency and son of party stalwart Kailash Vijayvargiya offered prayers at Sai Baba temple in Nandanagar and also visited a gaushala ahead of counting on Tuesday. He is up against Congress' Ashwin Joshi.
Input by Karishma K
Oldest candidate in Madhya Pradesh from Congress
15,000 EC officials to conduct couting in Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer VL Kantha Rao said that 15,000 employees have been drafted for the counting process which will be monitored through 1200 CCTV cameras installed at 51 centres across the state.
Expect Indore 5's result to be in a little late as CEO says seat had highest number of polling booths
Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer VL Kantha Rao said said the maximum rounds of counting — 32 in total — would take place in the Indore-5 assembly segment due to the highest number of booths there.
Counting of votes to begin at 8 am CEO says all arrangements in place
Fate of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan's bid for his fourth term in office will be known on Tuesday with counting of votes for the state's 230 assembly seats scheduled to begin at 8 am, while the challenger Congress expects to return to power after a 15-year gap.
BJP will secure 140-145 seats, claims party's state vice-president
BJP's state vice president Sudershan Gupta said that the party will win 140 to 165 seats in Madhya Pradesh and form the government for a fourth straight time under the leadership of Chouhan. "We have received feedback that the BJP will win between 140 and 165 seats and form the government under the leadership of Chouhan for the fourth straight time," Gupta told reporters in Bhopal after a party meeting on Saturday.
14:48 (IST)
Congress workers celebrate party's performance in other state's as well
Jubilant by their party's good performance in state polls, Congress workers were seen celebrating outside party offices in other states. On person was seen twerking on the dhol tune, displaying an unusual kite flying step.
14:35 (IST)
Gondwana Gantantra Party to hold crucial meeting in Bhopal
Gulzar Singh, Senior Gondwana Gantantra Party leader, stated that, his party is hopeful of winning the Amarwada constituency inChhindwara district and the Baihar constituency in Balaghat district.
When asked that if his party will lend support to either BJP or Congress, Singh said,"We are holding a crucial meeting in Bhopal on Tuesday night, where all party leaders will decide the future plans."
Mayavati meanwhile has called BSP MLAs to Delhi to discuss further steps
Ashish Mani Tiwari/ 101 Reporters
14:24 (IST)
Ambah, Damoh constituencies throw up a volatile contest
Ambah (SC/ST) constituency in Morena district has witnessed the most volatile contest till now. In the morning, Neha Kinner started with a lead, further Kamlesh Jatav of Congress picked up a lead around 10:30 am. Around 11:30 AM Neha Kinner, the state's only transgender candidate made a comeback, however Kamlesh Jatav is leading right now at the seat.
Likewise, Damoh, one of the prestigious constituency of Madhya Pradesh, where two political stalwarts Finance Minister Jayant Malaiya and BJP rebel leader Ramkrishna Kusmariya are at loogerheads has also shown substantial swing. In the morning, Ramkrishna Kusmariya started with a lead, but for sometimes Malaiya was also leading the race, but currently Ramkrishna Kusmariya is inching closer to victory.
Ashish Mani Tiwari/101 Reporters
14:18 (IST)
Recap: Here's a trajectory of leads and wins till 2 pm
14:08 (IST)
Madhya Pradesh results surprised us, party forgot agenda of development, says BJP's Rajya Sabha MP
Sanjay Kakade, BJP's Rajya Sabha MP told ANI, "I knew we would lose in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh but Madhya Pradesh trends have come as a surprise. I think we forgot the issue of development that Modi took up in 2014. Ram Mandir, statues and name changing became the focus."
14:05 (IST)
Madhya Pradesh tally at 2 pm: Congress grabs leading spot once again
14:01 (IST)
Samajwadi Party extends support to Congress in Madhya Pradesh.
As expected, the regional parties have started extending their support to the Congress after trends showed victory for Congress in three states. The Samajwadi Party, which is leading in just one seat, has offered to support the Congress, should it fall short of the majority mark. The Bahujan Samaj Pary too has said that it will not ally with the BJP. The BSP is leading on three seats.
Input by Saurabh Sharma
13:57 (IST)
Meanwhile, here is Manjul Toons take on the close race in Madhya Pradesh
13:49 (IST)
26 seats have nail-biting contest; Dindori, Gotegaon have margin of just 50 votes
The neck-and-neck contest in Madhya Pradesh is partly due to 26 seats where the margin is less than 1000 votes. In fact in two constituencies, Dindori and Gotegaon the winning and the runner-up candidates have a difference of only 50 seats.
13:38 (IST)
Others make Gwalior- Chambal Division a triangular battle in a bipolar state
Sumaoli seat- Manvendra Singh (BSP) leading
Bhind seat- Sanjeev Singh (BSP) leading
Dimani seat- Giriraj Dandotiya (Congress) leading
Ater seat- Hemant Satyadev Katare (Congress) leading
Gwalior East seat – Satish Singh Shikarwar (BJP) leading
Input by Ashish Mani Tiwari
13:24 (IST)
Nine ministers in Shivraj Singh Chouhan cabinet trailing
Nine ministers in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government in Madhya Pradesh are trailing in the Assembly polls as per the latest trends, an election official said Tuesday.
13:21 (IST)
As BSP likely to play kingmaker, Mayawati asks all leading candidates to rush to Delhi
As Bahujan Samaj Party is likely to play kingmaker in state, the party supremo Mayawati has summoned all her candidates to Delhi.
BSP party sources have claimed that, Madhya Pradesh assembly Election winners will reach New Delhi in the night or tomorrow to discuss the further electoral probablities with senior leaders.
13:00 (IST)
After six rounds of counting, here's the tally of all seven seats in Bhopal
Input by KK
12:56 (IST)
NOTA scores more votes than Samajwadi Party, AAP
NOTA has so far bagged 1.5 lakh votes which is roughly 1.5 percent of total votes so far. NOTA's vote share so far is more than what the Aam Aadmi Party and Samajwadi Party could muster in these polls.
Inputs by Karishma K/101Reporters
12:48 (IST)
BJP's veteran leader Anoop Mishra trailing at Bhitarwar constituency
Former Prime Minister's Atal Bihari Vajpayee's relative Anoop Mishra is trailing behind at Bhitarwar constituency of Gwalior district. Lakhan Singh Yadav of Congress is leading at the seat.
Input by Ashish Mani Tiwari/ 101 Reporters
12:47 (IST)
16 bellwether seats in Madhya Pradesh keep the contest alive
While there is no scientific basis to this, bellwether seats, or swing constituencies, usually act as a marker for the final results. Madhya Pradesh has 16 such bellwether seats. There are three seats showing a bellwether trend for 24 years (six assembly elections), six seats showing a bellwether trend for 29 years (seven elections), another three have been bellwether seats for 34 years (eight elections) and four that have been bellwether seats for 37 years (nine elections). Here are the latest trends
Bijawar: BJP
Susner: Independent
Gwalior East: BJP
Jawad: BJP
Barwara: Congress
Betul: Congress
Ghoradongri: Congress
Badnagar: Congress
Hoshangabad: BJP
Saunsar: Congress
Naryoli: BJP
Manawar: Congress
Khargone: Congress
Sendhawa: Congress
Nepanagar: BJP
Niwas: Congress
12:36 (IST)
Madhya Pradesh tribals helped Congress come at par with BJP's vote share in state
A significant trend as counting continues in Madhya Pradesh is the leads Congress has taken in the Mahakoushal area. It has swept away the former BJP stronghold. This is the area directly manged by Kamal Nath, who was only one of the two Congress leaders who withstood the Modi wave in 2014, and won the Chhindwara Parliamentary seat. Mahakoushal in the South East of the state has 38 seats of which BJP last time won 24, Congress just 13 and an Independent canddate got one seat. On several Assembly seats BSP gave a tough fight and emerged number two, owing to its popularity in the reserved seats. The fact that Mahakoshal has a lot of tribal seats, and given Congress' leads in the region, it could suggest that the tribals this time in the state have opted for the Congress, News18 reported.
12:32 (IST)
'Others' to play kingmaker in Madhya Pradesh
Congress’ lead has widened marginally over the last 15 minutes, but an absolute mark evades both parties. The Congress came within touching distance of the halfway mark a few times, but the party could not sustain that lead. In such a scenario, smaller parties like GGP, BSP, SP along with the Independents will hold the key to government formation.
12:14 (IST)
Here's a trajectory of leads and wins till noon
12:14 (IST)
Rajnath Singh says early trends not definitive
11:58 (IST)
Vyapam Whistleblower, Anand Rai says Congress is not in safe zone.
Anand Rai, the whistleblower who uncovered the Vyapam scam, stated that the Madhya Pradesh Congress' decision of not forming any alliance in the state backfired for the Grand Old Party. Bahujan Samaj Party, which is leading on 7 seats and Gondwana Gantantra Party, which is ahead on 3 seats will decide the fate of the Congress in Madhya Pradesh.
Input by Ashish Mani Tiwari
11:52 (IST)
Update from Indore regions in MP
Indore I
Sudarshan Gupta (BJP) leading by 2,625 votes
Indore II
Ramesh Mendola (BJP) leading by 6,205 votes
Indore III
Akash Vijayavargiya (BJP) leading by 495 votes
Indore IV
Malini Gaud (BJP) leading by 4,406 votes
Indore V
Mahendra Hardia (BJP) leading by 6,400 votes
Rau
Madhu Verma (BJP) leading by 2,022 votes
Mhow
Antar Singh Darbar (Congress) leading by 1,493 votes
Sanwer
Dr Rajesh Sonkar (BJP) leading by 332 votes
Depalpur
Vishal Jagdesh Patel (Congress) leading by 2,074.
After three rounds.
Input by Karishma K/101Reporters
11:41 (IST)
Congress takes a lead in key urban bastions; BJP trails close behind
The BJP has traditionally managed to secure a win in urban seats consistently. However, this time around, the Congress managed to register a lead in the following urban seats.
Input by S Niazi
11:34 (IST)
Factors playing against Chouhan, BJP
11:31 (IST)
After 15 years, Congress poised to cross the 100 mark in BJP bastion of Madhya Pradesh
If the current trends persist, this will be the first time that the Congress will cross the 100 mark. Currently it is maintaining a lead on 114 seats out the 230 constituencies up for grabs.
In the 2003 Assembly elections, the BJP got 173 seats and Congress 38, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) 2 and Samajwadi Party (SP) 7 and Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP) 3 and others 7 for the 230 members Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha.
In 2008, BJP won 143, Congress 71, BSP 7 and Bhartiya Janshakti Party (BJSP) 5. In 2013 BJP won 165, Congress inched 58, BSP 3 and others 4 seats respectively.
Input by Ashish Mani Tiwari
11:27 (IST)
Agrarian-crisis hit Mandsaur favours BJP, Congress in two seats each
Of the four assembly constituencies in Mandsaur area, BJP is leading in two including Mandsaur and Malgargarh Assemblies whereas in Garoth and Suvasra areas, Congress is in lead.
Input by Karishma K
11:14 (IST)
Jyotiraditya Scindia, Digvijay Singh reach Kamal Nath's office
Hoping to put up a united face, the three Congress chief minister hopefuls (in event of a win), have gathered up. Jyotiraditya Scindia and Digvijaya Singh arrived at Kamal Nath's office in Bhopal, and the trio will head to the Pradesh Congress office together.
11:01 (IST)
Congress nears halfway mark, gets early lead in 114 seats, BJP trails with 103
As the leads on all 230 seats are out, the Congress party was leading in 114 seats, while the BJP had managed to secure leads in 104 seats. The results are a major setback for the ruling party, which held a clear majority in the state in the previous Assembly.
10:59 (IST)
Gondwana Gantantra Party (GPP) leading at three seats
Beohari, Amarwada and Junnardeo constituencies of Madhya Pradesh have provided some boost to Gondwana Gantantra Party,. The tribal political outfit is confident of converting these leads into a victory in these seats. The Bahujan Samaj Party also took lead on three seats in Chambal region.
Input by Ashish Mani Tiwari
10:51 (IST)
BJP rebels compounds trouble for ruling party in MP
In Madhya Pradesh, BJP seems to be getting hurt by its rebel candidates. There were over 30 seats on which the rebel candidates were posing a huge challenge. BJP candidates in Damoh, Bhind, Jabalpur are trailing in a large measure because of votes cut by BJP rebels.
10:42 (IST)
Congress takes lead on 35 seats previously held by BJP
The tally of Madhya Pradesh results is changing by the seconds. The latest trends show that the Congress party has managed to overturn BJP's influence on its earlier bastions. The trends suggest the Congress is ahead on 38 seats that were previously held by the BJP. The saffron party on the other hand is likely to llose out on 43 seats it won earlier, if the current trends persist.
10:24 (IST)
Factors favouring Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP
10:17 (IST)
Congress stalwarts trailing in Madhya Pradesh
Even as Congress took the lead in Madhya Pradesh, some senior Congress leaders surprised pollsters by a less favourable outcome. Senior leader Ajay Singh is trailing at Churhat constituency of Satna district. He is pitted against Shardendu Tiwari of BJP.
Laxman Singh, brother of former chief minister Digvijaya Singh is also trailing in the early trends. Singh is fighting from Chachaura seat against BJP's Mamta Meena.
Input by Ashish Mani Tiwari
10:07 (IST)
INC surges ahead on 109 seats, BJP trails behind on 99; 13 others may hold key to power
The Congress took over BJP's early lead with the Indian National Congress forging ahead on 109 seats. The saffron party is close behind at 99.
10:05 (IST)
Congress takes over BJP's early lead; INC ahead in 101 seats, saffron party at 100
The Congress took over BJP's early lead with the Indian National Congress forging ahead on 101 seats. The saffron party is close behind at 100.
10:04 (IST)
BJP needs to win urban seats in MP to retain power
The Congress has taken over BJP's early lead in Madhya Pradesh. The party's final frontier may finally prove to be a handful of urban seats scattered across the state. Just like it eventually happened in Gujarat, if the Congress is kept away from power it would only on basis of BJP’s strength in urban areas. But both parties know that to finally come within sniffing distance of victory Congress should have breached the urban citadel of the BJP – Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, and Ujjain. In all these five cities, which are also parliamentary constituencies, have 36 Assembly segments. In a House of 230 seats, this is a huge constituency.
09:51 (IST)
Congress closes in on BJP's early lead; INC ahead in 90 seats, saffron party leads in 92
In an interesting shift of balance in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress has closed in on the gap in the state. The party is now trailing close behind the BJP with a lead on 94 seats.The BJP on the other hand is ahead on 94 seats.
09:38 (IST)
Congress' Atif Aqueel leading in Bhopal North
Congress' Atif Aqueel is leading in Bhopal North constituency, a seat from where the BJP fielded its only Muslim face in Madhya Pradesh polls. Ironically, Aqueel is facing a tough challenge from his own party’s senior leader and once rival Rasool Ahmad Siddiqui’s daughter Fatima Siddiqui, who contested on a BJP ticket.
Input by S Niazi/101Reporters
09:33 (IST)
Here's the latest leads from Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is leading from Budni, with BJP leading in the state so far with a lead on 83 seats, as compared to 73 seats where the Congress is ahead.
09:26 (IST)
BJP takes a slim lead in Mandsaur
Congress candidate from Malhargarh, Parshuram Sisodiya is leading with 373 votes, whereas BJP candidate from Mandsaur, Yashpal Singh Sisodiya leading with 463 votes. Meanwhile, Akash Vijayvargiya, BJP stalwart Kailash Vijayvargiya's son is trailing from Indore 3 constituency.
Input by Nemi Rathor/101Reporters
09:15 (IST)
Independent Rana Vikram Singh leads from Sunser
Independent candidate Rana Vikram Singh from Susner Assembly in Agar Malwa district is leading in the first round. He was a rebel candidate from the Congress.
Input by Rajneesh Sethi/101Reporters
09:08 (IST)
Meanwhile... BJP office bears deserted look as early trends begin to pour in
As the early trends showed the BJP leading in 42 seats, the party office in Bhopal bore a deserted look, with only media persons camping there. Although the party has maintained a lead it is trailing on quite a few constituencies it had held in previous elections.
Image by Karishma K
09:01 (IST)
In Damoh constituency, it's a BJP versus BJP
Finance Minister Jayant Malaiya from his traditional Damoh constituency is fighting a tough battle against BJP rebel Ramkrishna Kusmariya, who is now an Independent candidate. Kusmariya holds strong grassroots network, while Malaiya is facing strong anti-incumbency.
Input by Ashish Mani Tiwari
09:00 (IST)
In Bundelkhand region, small parties may prove to be a gamechanger
Small players to play crucial role in Mahakoshal, Bundhelkhand, Vindhya and Baghelkhand segments. Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Gondwana Gantantra Party likely to remain strong in these regions. However, debutant Aam Aadmi Party could face the heat in Madhya Pradesh election as the established players in Hindi heartland may pose a challenger for the Delhi-based party. .
Input by Ashish Mani Tiwari
08:57 (IST)
All eyes on Ambah constituency
All eyes on Ambah (SC/ST) constituency in Morena. Neha Kinner, where one of the transgender candidates in Madhya Pradesh supported by SAPAKS is giving tough competition to all major contenders, including Kamlesh Jatav from Congress, BJP'S Gabbar Sakhwar and SP's Satyaprakash Sakhwar. Morena district is bastion of Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.
Input Ashish Mani Tiwari/ 101 reporters
08:54 (IST)
BJP ahead on 15 seats, Congress maintains lead on 9 seats
Thirty minutes into counting, the Bharatiya Janata Party is leading at 15 seats, while the Congress was ahead on nine seats. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is leading in his home turf Budhni, while BJP leader Yashodhara Raje Scindia is leading from Shivpuri. Congress, meanwhile, took an early lead in Pawai seat.
08:38 (IST)
Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje's sister, Yashodhara Raje Scindia leads from Shivpuri seat
Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje's sister Yashodhra Raje Scindia in leading from Shivpuri constituency after first round. She was the sports minister in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan cabinet.
08:37 (IST)
BJP ahead in Ratlam rural constituency
BJP's Dilip Kumar Makwana is leading in the Ratlam Rural constituency. The Bharatiya janata Party had changed its candiate at the last minute. The party had dropped the sitting MLA Mathura Lal Dabar in favour of Makwana.
08:36 (IST)
First lead goes to Congress' Mukesh Nayak from Pawai
The first lead in Madhya Pradesh as counting begins was for the Indian National Congress. Party spokesperson Mukesh Nayak has taken an early lead from constituency number 58, Pawai. He is pitted against BJP's sitting MLA Brijendra Pratap Singh.
08:31 (IST)
Congress seeks to make inroads in tribal belt with help from Jay Aadivasi Yuva Shakti
Hiralal Alawa, former Jay Aadivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS) convenor, contesting a seat from Manawar Assembly constituency, will test his luck against BJP stalwart Ranjana Baghel. Baghel, who has won the past three elections on this seat. The results will decide whether Congress was able to break a strong BJP bastion by giving tribal organisation JAYS by giving a ticket to their leader.
Input by Karishma K/101Reporters