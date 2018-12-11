Amazon Pay
SBI
Grofers
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Assembly Election Results 2018 Live Update

Live Blog
TELANGANA (119/119)
party lead win
TRS 2 85
INC+ 1 20
OTH 1 10
MADHYA PRADESH (230/230)
party lead win
BJP 74 37
INC+ 61 49
OTH 6 3
RAJASTHAN (199/200)
party lead win
BJP 4 70
INC+ 5 94
OTH 2 24
CHHATTISGARH (90/90)
party lead win
BJP 12 3
INC 42 25
OTH 7 1
MIZORAM (40/40)
party lead win
MNF 0 26
INC 0 5
OTH 0 9

Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2018 LIVE Updates: BJP leads in 109 seats; Rahul Gandhi scripted amazing turnaround for Congress, says Manish Tewari

Politics FP Staff Dec 11, 2018 17:40:16 IST
Auto Refresh Feeds
Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2018 LIVE Updates: BJP leads in 109 seats; Rahul Gandhi scripted amazing turnaround for Congress, says Manish Tewari

  • 17:35 (IST)

    Close contest in Jashpur

    Congress candidate Vinay Kumar Bhagat is leading BJP's Govind Ram Bhagat by just 131 votes in Jashpur.

  • 17:28 (IST)

    Margin of victory merely 623 in Chandrapur

    Congress candidate Ram Kumar Yadav is leading by just 623 votes over BSP's Gitanjali Patel in Chandrapur, according to Election Commission.

  • 17:26 (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi has scripted an amazing turnaround for Congress: Manish Tewari

    Meanwhile, BJP is now leading in 111 seats in Madhya Pradesh while Congress is leading in 109.

  • 17:19 (IST)

    This is the semi-final of the final match: Mamata Banerjee

    "There are many reasons behind BJP's defeat, proud of being in power and misuse of democratic institutions are some. People from all strata of society are against BJP. This a disaster for them," ANI also quoted West Bengal chief minister as saying.

  • 17:08 (IST)

    Latest trends according to the Election Commission

  • 16:59 (IST)

    Five more rounds of counting still left in Madhya Pradesh

    On the other hand, News18 quoted Shiv Sena spokesperson and MP Sanjay Raut as saying, "This is a clear message and it is the time for us to introspect."

  • 16:56 (IST)

    Current trends in Madhya Pradesh

    This map shows you the current trends in the constituencies in the state.

  • 16:51 (IST)

    Congress wins 15 seats, BJP wins 17 so far

    Congress is also leading in 96 seats while BJP is leading in  92 so far. Other candidates have won two seats while others are leading in 8.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    16:48 (IST)

    AAP, SAPAKS face defeat

    SAPAKS, which created a massive buzz in the political circles of Madhya Pradesh, couldn't manage a single seat in the Assembly elections.

    AAP also failed on the expectations of political analysts, as party was expected to play spoil sport for major contenders at some constituencies.

    Input by Ashish Mani Tiwari/101 Reporters

  • 16:40 (IST)

    Dozen ministers trailing

    A dozen ministers in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government in Madhya Pradesh were trailing in the state Assembly polls as per the latest trends, an election official said.

    Minister Narottam Mishra was trailing by a margin of 6,200 votes in Datia while Rustam Singh was at the third position in Morena constituency.

    Balkrishna Patidar was trailing in Khargone by a margin of 3,792 votes, while Lal Singh Arya was lagging behind by 6,552 votes in Gohad seat in Bhind district.

    Minister Om Prakash Dhurve was trailing by a margin of 8,255 votes in Shahpura seat of Dindori district while Antar Singh Arya was trailing by 3,626 votes in Sendhwa seat of Barwani district. — PTI

  • 16:36 (IST)

    Congress candidate leading by just 4 votes in Deori

    This provides a good idea of how tight the contest is in Madhya Pradesh. The second lowest margin of victory is from Nepanagar, where the margin of votes is 162.

    Data taken from Election Commission website

  • 16:32 (IST)

    Voters have rejected what was unwanted, congratulations to them: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray

    The Shiv Sena chief was reacting to the results of the Assembly elections 2018 so far. — PTI

  • Team 101 Reporters

    16:30 (IST)

    Cabinet minister Antar Singh Arya loses to Congress candidate from Sendhwa

    Cabinet minister Antar Singh Arya lost to Congress candidate Gyarasi Lal Rawat by more than 16,000 votes from Sendhwa (Barwani district).

    A close shave for Congress stalwart Bala Bachhan, who managed to win Rajpur (Barwani district) seat by mere 500 votes.

    Input by Animesh/101Reporters

  • 16:13 (IST)

    Madhya Pradesh tally for 4 pm: Congress crosses majority mark

  • 16:09 (IST)

    Assembly poll results indication of 2019 elections, says Mamata Banerjee

    Terming the BJP's poor performance in the Assembly elections held in five states the "people's verdict", Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday the poll results were a real democratic indication of the 2019 general elections.

    "People voted against BJP. This is the people's verdict and victory of the people of this country, victory of democracy and victory against injustice, atrocities, destruction of institutions, misuse of agencies, no work for poor people, farmers, youth, Dalits, SC, ST, OBC, minorities and general caste," she tweeted.

  • 15:55 (IST)

    In high voltage poll, margin less than 1,000 votes in 30 seats; 8 record difference below 500

    The Congress is surging ahead of the BJP in Madhya Pradesh in 115 seats in a bitterly fought contest. The Congress has once again inched towards the halfway mark, 15 ahead of the BJP, according to current trends. However, the trends are unlikely to solidify just yet as there are at least 30 seats where the margin is let than 1,000 votes.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    15:48 (IST)

    Interesting contest at Indore 3 constituency

    After 03:30 pm update by Election Commission, BJP candidate Akash Vijavargiya, son of BJP's General Secretary Kailash Vijavargiya, is trailing in Indore 3 constituency with over 1600 votes. Till 02:30 pm Akash was leading with 99 votes against Congress candidate Ashwin Joshi.

    Input by Ashish Mani Tiwari/ 101 Reporters

  • 15:33 (IST)

    Latest tally at 3.30 pm

  • 15:30 (IST)

    BJP workers put up a spirited show, distribute sweets at party office

    With roughly eight rounds of counting still left, the BJP supporters have decided to put up a spirited show. The party workers were seen distributing sweets and raising slogans at the Madhya Pradesh BJP office. This is the first time since morning the BJP supporters gathered at party headquarter and raised slogans.
     

    Input by Kashif Kakvi/101Reporters

  • 15:22 (IST)

    Congress learns from its Goa mistakes; reaches out to SP, BSP, GPP for support 

    CNN-News18 reported that Congress is still saying that they will form government on their own. But the senior leadership has started sending out to feelers to the smaller parties to prevent the BJP from doing a Goa on them. The Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party are considered more inclined towards Congress in event of an alliance government. 

  • 15:09 (IST)

    Shivraj Singh Chouhan's brother-in-law Sanjay Singh Masani faces bitter defeat in Waraseoni 

    Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's brother-in-law and Congress candidate Sanjay Singh Masani is in the fourth place in Waraseoni constituency of Balaghat district.

    BJP' s Yogendra is leading with 37.69 percent votes, Indepent candidate Pradeep with 36.47 percent votes is at the second spot. BSP's Ramkumar has so far recieved 9.41 percent votes and Masani recieved 8.21 percent votes.

    Ashish Mani Tiwari/ 101 Reporters

  • 15:02 (IST)

    Trends reflect people’s desire for change, says Jyotiraditya Scindia 

    With trends indicating that the Congress was ahead in the Assembly polls in three Hindi heartland States, senior party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said the figures reflected the people’s desire for a change.

    According to initial rounds of counting, the Congress was ahead in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan — the three States where the BJP has been in power.

  • 14:48 (IST)

    Congress workers celebrate party's performance in other state's as well

    Jubilant by their party's good performance in state polls, Congress workers were seen celebrating outside party offices in other states. On person was seen twerking on the dhol tune, displaying an unusual kite flying step. 

  • 14:35 (IST)

    Gondwana Gantantra Party to hold crucial meeting in Bhopal

    Gulzar Singh, Senior Gondwana Gantantra Party leader, stated that, his party is hopeful of winning the Amarwada constituency inChhindwara district and the Baihar constituency in Balaghat district. 


    When asked that if his party will lend support to either BJP or Congress, Singh said,"We are holding a crucial meeting in Bhopal on Tuesday night, where all party leaders will decide the future plans." 

    Mayavati meanwhile has called BSP MLAs to Delhi to discuss further steps

    Ashish Mani Tiwari/ 101 Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    14:24 (IST)

    Ambah, Damoh constituencies throw up a volatile contest 

    Ambah (SC/ST) constituency in Morena district has witnessed the most volatile contest till now. In the morning, Neha Kinner started with a lead, further Kamlesh Jatav of Congress picked up a lead around 10:30 am. Around 11:30 AM Neha Kinner, the state's only transgender candidate made a comeback, however Kamlesh Jatav is leading right now at the seat.


    Likewise, Damoh, one of the prestigious constituency of Madhya Pradesh, where two political stalwarts Finance Minister Jayant Malaiya and BJP rebel leader Ramkrishna Kusmariya are at loogerheads has also shown substantial swing. In the morning, Ramkrishna Kusmariya started with a lead, but for sometimes Malaiya was also leading the race, but currently Ramkrishna Kusmariya is inching closer to victory.


    Ashish Mani Tiwari/101 Reporters

  • 14:18 (IST)

    Recap: Here's a trajectory of leads and wins till 2 pm

  • 14:08 (IST)

    Madhya Pradesh results surprised us, party forgot agenda of development, says BJP's Rajya Sabha MP 

    Sanjay Kakade, BJP's Rajya Sabha MP told ANI,  "I knew we would lose in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh but Madhya Pradesh trends have come as a surprise. I think we forgot the issue of development that Modi took up in 2014. Ram Mandir, statues and name changing became the focus." 

  • 14:05 (IST)

    Madhya Pradesh tally at 2 pm: Congress grabs leading spot once again

  • Team 101 Reporters

    14:01 (IST)

    Samajwadi Party extends support to Congress in Madhya Pradesh.
     

    As expected, the regional parties have started extending their support to the Congress after trends showed victory for Congress in three states. The Samajwadi Party, which is leading in just one seat, has offered to support the Congress, should it fall short of the majority mark. The Bahujan Samaj Pary too has said that it will not ally with the BJP. The BSP is leading on three seats. 

    Input by Saurabh Sharma

  • 13:57 (IST)

    Meanwhile, here is Manjul Toons take on the close race in Madhya Pradesh 

  • 13:49 (IST)

    26 seats have nail-biting contest; Dindori, Gotegaon have margin of just 50 votes 

    The neck-and-neck contest in Madhya Pradesh is partly due to 26 seats where the margin is less than 1000 votes. In fact in two constituencies, Dindori and Gotegaon the winning and the runner-up candidates have a difference of only 50 seats. 

  • 13:38 (IST)

    Others make Gwalior- Chambal Division a triangular battle in a bipolar state

    Sumaoli seat- Manvendra Singh (BSP) leading

    Bhind seat- Sanjeev Singh (BSP) leading

    Dimani seat- Giriraj Dandotiya (Congress) leading

    Ater seat- Hemant Satyadev Katare (Congress) leading

    Gwalior East seat – Satish Singh Shikarwar (BJP) leading

    Input by Ashish Mani Tiwari

  • 13:24 (IST)

    Nine ministers in Shivraj Singh Chouhan cabinet trailing

    Nine ministers in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government in Madhya Pradesh are trailing in the Assembly polls as per the latest trends, an election official said Tuesday. 

     
    State minister Narottam Mishra was trailing by a margin of 3,114 votes from Datia seat while Rustam Singh was at the third position in Morena constituency. 
    Besides, Balkrishna Patidar was trailing in Khargone by a margin of 44 votes, while Lal Singh Arya was lagging behind by a margin 3,039 votes from Gohad seat in Bhind district.
     
     
    Minister Om Prakash Dhurve was at the third place in​ Shahpura seat of Dindori district while Antar Singh Arya was trailing by 3,626 votes in Sendhwa seat in Barwani district. 

  • 13:21 (IST)

    As BSP likely to play kingmaker, Mayawati asks all leading candidates to rush to Delhi

    As Bahujan Samaj Party is likely to play kingmaker in state, the party supremo Mayawati has summoned all her candidates to Delhi. 

    BSP party sources have claimed that, Madhya Pradesh assembly  Election winners will reach New Delhi in the night or tomorrow to discuss the further electoral probablities with senior leaders. 

  • Team 101 Reporters

    13:00 (IST)

    After six rounds of counting, here's the tally of all seven seats in Bhopal

    • Bhopal North: Arif Aqueel - 40,000 INC, BJP's Fatima Rasool - 20,000
    • Bhopal Central: Arif Masood - INC- 12,700, Surendra Nath Singh-BJP: 7,500
    • Huzur - Naresh Gyanchandani -INC- 45740, Rameshwar Sharma-BJP: 37531
    • Narela - Vishwas Sarang-BJP- 9597, Mahendra Singh Chouhan-BJP- 6700
    • Bhopal North West - Uma Shankar Gupta -BJP- 6400. PC Sharma-INC-6097
    • Bhojpur - Surendra Patwa -BJP- 22,891 Congress's Suresh Pachouri 12,196

    Input by KK

  • 12:56 (IST)

    NOTA scores more votes than Samajwadi Party, AAP

    NOTA has so far bagged 1.5 lakh votes which is roughly 1.5 percent of total votes so far. NOTA's vote share so far is more than what the Aam Aadmi Party and Samajwadi Party could muster in these polls. 

    Inputs by Karishma K/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    12:48 (IST)

    BJP's veteran leader Anoop Mishra trailing at Bhitarwar constituency

    Former Prime Minister's Atal Bihari Vajpayee's relative Anoop Mishra is trailing behind at Bhitarwar constituency of Gwalior district. Lakhan Singh Yadav of Congress is leading at the seat.

    Input by Ashish Mani Tiwari/ 101 Reporters

  • 12:47 (IST)

    16 bellwether seats in Madhya Pradesh keep the contest alive

    While there is no scientific basis to this, bellwether seats, or swing constituencies, usually act as a marker for the final results. Madhya Pradesh has 16 such bellwether seats. There are three seats showing a bellwether trend for 24 years (six assembly elections), six seats showing a bellwether trend for 29 years (seven elections), another three have been bellwether seats for 34 years (eight elections) and four that have been bellwether seats for 37 years (nine elections). Here are the latest trends 

    Bijawar: BJP
    Susner: Independent
    Gwalior East: BJP
    Jawad: BJP
    Barwara: Congress
    Betul: Congress
    Ghoradongri: Congress
    Badnagar: Congress
    Hoshangabad: BJP
    Saunsar: Congress
    Naryoli: BJP
    Manawar: Congress
    Khargone: Congress
    Sendhawa: Congress
    Nepanagar: BJP
    Niwas: Congress

  • 12:36 (IST)

    Madhya Pradesh tribals helped Congress come at par with BJP's vote share in state

    A significant trend as counting continues in Madhya Pradesh is the leads Congress has taken in the Mahakoushal area. It has swept away the former BJP stronghold. This is the area directly manged by Kamal Nath, who was only one of the two Congress leaders who withstood the Modi wave in 2014, and won the Chhindwara Parliamentary seat. Mahakoushal in the South East of the state has 38 seats of which BJP last time won 24, Congress just 13 and an Independent canddate got one seat. On several Assembly seats BSP gave a tough fight and emerged number two, owing to its popularity in the reserved seats. The fact that Mahakoshal has a lot of tribal seats, and given Congress' leads in the region, it could suggest that the tribals this time in the state have opted for the Congress, News18 reported. 

  • 12:32 (IST)

    'Others' to play kingmaker in Madhya Pradesh

    Congress’ lead has widened marginally over the last 15 minutes, but an absolute mark evades both parties. The Congress came within touching distance of the halfway mark a few times, but the party could not sustain that lead. In such a scenario, smaller parties like GGP, BSP, SP along with the Independents will hold the key to government formation. 

  • 12:14 (IST)

    Here's a trajectory of leads and wins till noon 

  • 12:14 (IST)

    Rajnath Singh says early trends not definitive

  • Team 101 Reporters

    11:58 (IST)

    Vyapam Whistleblower, Anand Rai says Congress is not in safe zone.

    Anand Rai, the whistleblower who uncovered the Vyapam scam, stated that the Madhya Pradesh Congress' decision of not forming any alliance in the state backfired for the Grand Old Party. Bahujan Samaj Party, which is leading on 7 seats and Gondwana Gantantra Party, which is ahead on 3 seats will decide the fate of the Congress in Madhya Pradesh.

    Input by Ashish Mani Tiwari

  • 11:52 (IST)

    Update from Indore regions in MP 

    Indore I
    Sudarshan Gupta (BJP) leading by 2,625 votes

    Indore II 
    Ramesh Mendola (BJP) leading by 6,205 votes

    Indore III
    Akash Vijayavargiya (BJP) leading by 495 votes

    Indore IV
    Malini Gaud (BJP) leading by 4,406 votes

    Indore V
    Mahendra Hardia (BJP) leading by 6,400 votes

    Rau
    Madhu Verma (BJP) leading by 2,022 votes

    Mhow
    Antar Singh Darbar (Congress) leading by 1,493 votes

    Sanwer
    Dr Rajesh Sonkar (BJP) leading by 332 votes

    Depalpur
    Vishal Jagdesh Patel (Congress) leading by 2,074.
    After three rounds.
     

    Input by Karishma K/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    11:41 (IST)

    Congress takes a lead in key urban bastions; BJP trails close behind

    The BJP has traditionally managed to secure a win in urban seats consistently. However, this time around, the Congress managed to register a lead in the following urban seats.

    • Bhopal North 
    • Bhopal central​
    • Huzur
    • Bhopal South West​
    • Berasia 

    Input by S Niazi

  • Factors playing against Chouhan, BJP 

    • The BJP has been facing large-scale rebellion from Independent candidates, who failed to get either a BJP ticket, a post or favour from the party.
    • Voters from upper castes and a section of the middle class are perturbed by the SC/ST Atrocities Act, high fuel prices, etc.
    • Mid-level businessmen as well as small- and medium-level farmers who are politically influential have been vocal against the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    11:31 (IST)

    After 15 years, Congress poised to cross the 100 mark in BJP bastion of Madhya Pradesh

    If the current trends persist, this will be the first time that the Congress will cross the 100 mark. Currently it is maintaining a lead on 114 seats out the 230 constituencies up for grabs.  

    In the 2003 Assembly elections, the BJP got 173 seats and Congress 38, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) 2 and Samajwadi Party (SP) 7 and Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP) 3 and others 7 for the 230 members Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha. 

    In 2008, BJP won 143, Congress 71, BSP 7 and Bhartiya Janshakti Party (BJSP) 5.  In 2013 BJP won 165, Congress inched 58, BSP 3 and others 4 seats respectively. 

    Input by Ashish Mani Tiwari

  • Team 101 Reporters

    11:27 (IST)

    Agrarian-crisis hit Mandsaur favours BJP, Congress in two seats each

    Of the four assembly constituencies in Mandsaur area, BJP is leading in two including Mandsaur and Malgargarh Assemblies whereas in Garoth and Suvasra areas, Congress is in lead.
     

    Input by Karishma K

  • 11:14 (IST)

    Jyotiraditya Scindia, Digvijay Singh reach Kamal Nath's office

    Hoping to put up a united face, the three Congress chief minister hopefuls (in event of a win), have gathered up. Jyotiraditya Scindia and Digvijaya Singh arrived at Kamal Nath's office in Bhopal, and the trio will head to the Pradesh Congress office together. 

  • 11:01 (IST)

    Congress nears halfway mark, gets early lead in 114 seats, BJP trails with 103

    As the leads on all 230 seats are out, the Congress party was leading in 114 seats, while the BJP had managed to secure leads in 104 seats. The results are a major setback for the ruling party, which held a clear majority in the state in the previous Assembly. 

Load More

Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2018 Latest Updates: The neck-and-neck contest continues in Madhya Pradesh as BJP leads in 109 seats while Congress leads in 111.

Dozen ministers in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government are trailing in an election in which the margin of votes in some constituencies is as low as four.

In a bitterly fought contest, the Congress has managed to surge ahead of the BJP in 110 seats and has won eight seats. According to current trends, the BJP is leading on 90 seats and has won 12 others. However, the trends are unlikely to solidify just yet as there are at least 30 seats where the margin is let than 1,000 votes.

As Bahujan Samaj Party is likely to play kingmaker in state, the party supremo Mayawati has summoned all her candidates to Delhi. Meanwhile, Gondwana Gantantra Party will also hold a crucial meeting in Bhopal on Tuesday night, where all party leaders will decide the future plans.

The tally of Madhya Pradesh results is changing by the seconds. The latest trends show that the Congress has managed to overturn Congress' early lead. BIt even grazed through the halfwy mark briefly but fell down to 115 only moments later. The BJP is trailing close behind with 104 seats.

The trends suggest the Congress is ahead on 38 seats that were previously held by the BJP. The saffron party on the other hand is likely to llose out on 43 seats it won earlier, if the current trends persist.

The Congress took over BJP's early lead with the Indian National Congress forging ahead on 101 seats. The saffron party is close behind at 100.

In an interesting shift of balance in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress has closed in on the gap in the state. The party is now trailing close behind the BJP with a lead on 94 seats.The BJP on the other hand is ahead on 94 seats.

The BJP is leading with 435 votes in Mandsaur, the place where the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government has faced massive resistance from farmers. Meanwhile, Akash Vijayvargiya, BJP stalwart Kailash Vijayvargiya's son is trailing from Indore 3 constituency.

Thirty minutes into counting, the Bharatiya Janata Party is leading at 15 seats, while the Congress was ahead on nine seats. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is leading in his home turf Budhni, while BJP leader Yashodhara Raje Scindia is leading from Shivpuri. Congress, meanwhile, took an early lead in Pawai seat.

File image of Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. News18

File image of Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. News18

The counting has begun at 8 am with the numbering of postal ballots at 51 centres across the state. The EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) would be taken up for counting at 8.30 am. Meanwhile, the counting of postal ballots would continue simultaneously.

The Bhopal strong room was opened in presence of the candidates contesting from the seat. The Electronic Voting Machines are now being taken to counting room. On an average, 22 rounds of counting will be conducted here.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer V L Kantha Rao told reporters that counting would begin at 8 AM with the postal ballots at 51 centres across the state. "EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) would be taken up for counting at 8.30 AM. Counting of postal ballots would continue simultaneously," he said.

The counting of votes for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly election 2018 take place on Tuesday along with the result declaration of the elections in five other states including Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Rajasthan and Mizoram.

The exit polls have predicted an interesting contest in Madhya Pradesh, where the BJP is trying for a consecutive fourth term. According to Times Now-CNX, the BJP is set to pick up 126 of the 230 seats on offer, with the Congress and its allies picking up 89, the Bahujan Samaj Party six and others expected to win nine seats. However, the India Today-Axis My India poll shows the BJP picking up 102 to 120 seats, the Congress claiming 104 to 122 seats and others winning between four and 11 seats. Whereas in a further cause of concern for the incumbent party, the Republic-CVoter survey gives BJP between 90 and 106 seats and sees the Congress walk away with between 110 and 126 seats.

The Election Commission has announced that counting will begin at 8 am and postal ballots will be taken up first followed by electronic voting machines at 8.30 am. Of the 5.04-crore registered voters in the state, 3.78 crore (75.05 percent) exercised their franchise.

The election for the 230-member Assembly was held on 28 November and as many as 2,899 candidates are in the fray. Also testing their electoral fortunes are 1,094 independent candidates.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in office since 2005, is seeking re-election from Budhni seat in Sehore district and is pitted against Congress candidate Arun Yadav, a former minister.

With inputs from PTI

Follow all the latest updates from the Telangana Elections here

Follow all the latest updates from the Mizoram Elections here

Follow all the latest updates from the Chhattisgarh Elections here

Follow all the latest updates from the Madhya Pradesh Elections here

Follow all the latest updates from the Rajasthan Elections here

Follow Firstpost's coverage of the 2018 Vidhan Sabha Elections here


Updated Date: Dec 11, 2018 17:40 PM

Also See



fp-mobile





Top Stories




Cricket Scores