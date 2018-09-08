Madhya Pradesh Congress withdraws order saying 15,000 Facebook likes, 5,000 Twitter followers a must for ticket

Just days after the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) wrote to ticket aspirants, saying they will be evaluated on their use of social media, the party withdrew the order on Saturday. In a statement, the MPCC said the earlier order stands cancelled.

The previous letter said that ticket aspirants should have 15,000 likes on their Facebook page, 5,000 Twitter followers and a WhatsApp group of booth-level workers. Aspirants were also instructed to like and retweet every post on the MPCC Twitter account.

The latest letter, signed by Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Chandraprabhash Shekhar, says that the previous order related to the social media presence of ticket aspirants has been suspended.

Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has withdrawn its letter to ticket aspirants, in which it was mentioned that 'candidates in upcoming polls must have 15,000 likes on their FB page, 5000 Twitter followers, & WhatsApp group of booth-level workers." pic.twitter.com/bKfE4uCFbt — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2018

Party spokesperson Shobha Oza had earlier said that social media activity was not the only criteria for nominations, but the party wants those contesting the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections later this year to use the various platforms extensively. She said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) used social media in the last elections to take its "jumlas" to the people, and the Congress could not counter it effectively.

Earlier, the Madhya Pradesh party unit had set a deadline of 15 September for aspiring candidates to submit details of their social media presence, according to The Indian Express.

Congress' social media and IT president Abhay Tiwari was also quoted as saying by PTI that the party won't consider aspirants who are inactive on social media eligible for tickets. He had said voters are active social media users and can be accessed effectively through the internet.

With inputs from agencies