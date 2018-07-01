Football world cup 2018

Madhya Pradesh Congress will announce chief ministerial candidate at 'right time,' says senior party leader

Politics Press Trust of India Jul 01, 2018 19:25:30 IST

Indore: A senior Congress leader on Sunday said that the party's chief ministerial candidate for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, slated for later this year, will be announced at the "right time".

"We will choose the party's chief ministerial face in the state through a democratic process and announce it at the right time. Our priority is to get the Congress back to power in Madhya Pradesh," Sanjay Kapoor, AICC secretary in charge of Madhya Pradesh, said.

File images of Jyotiraditya Scindia and Kamal Nath. AFP/Wikimedia Commons

State Congress president Kamal Nath and campaign committee chief Jyotiraditya Scindia are believed to be top contenders for chief ministership if the Congress wrests MP from the BJP.

Kapoor dismissed reports of factionalism in the party and said that all Congressmen were working towards ensuring the end of 15 years of BJP rule in MP.

Speaking about the BJP's swipe that the Congress was unable to project a chief ministerial candidate to take on Shivraj Singh Chouhan, senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh said that in the 2003 polls, Chouhan himself was not the BJP's face for chief ministership.

The senior Congress leader, who was the state's chief minister from 1993 to 2003, has already ruled himself out of the race for the top post.


