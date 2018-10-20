Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls: Opposition Congress likely to repeat 42 MLAs; party found their work 'satisfactory'

Bhopal: While the ruling BJP is thinking of not giving tickets to 70-80 of its sitting MLAs for the forthcoming Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, the Opposition Congress is almost ready to renominate 42 out of its 57 legislators. Madhya Pradesh goes to polls on 28 November and counting of votes will be taken up on 11 December. The state has a 230-member House.

A Congress leader, on condition of anonymity, told PTI Saturday that the work of these 42 MLAs who are likely to renominated was found to be satisfactory. "In fact Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath is not in favour of dropping sitting MLAs without a valid reason from the first nomination list of 71 candidates which is going to come out shortly," he said.

He said that a final list of candidates had been prepared and has been submitted to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi who will take a call on it. "There is a strong anti-incumbency wave in MP and we

are going to return to power after 15 years," he said. A senior MP BJP leader had Friday told PTI that the party was thinking of not repeating 70-80 out of 165 MLAs in order to tide over anti-incumbency.