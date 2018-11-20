Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls: Amit Shah, Shivraj Singh Chouhan attend BJP meeting on election strategy

Bhopal: With just a few days left for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, top leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) conducted a high-level meeting in the state late on Monday night to chalk out the strategy for the ensuing polls.

BJP president Amit Shah, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, party's National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and other leaders attended the meeting that took place at the party's office in Bhopal.

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly will go to polls on 28 November and the counting of votes will be held on 11 December. Chouhan, who has been serving as the chief minister of the state since 2005, is eyeing to secure his fourth consecutive term.

The Assembly election in the state is seen as a direct political battle between the BJP and the Congress. While Chouhan is eyeing to secure his fourth consecutive term as the chief minister of the state, the Congress party is looking to regain power after 2003.