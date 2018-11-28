Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections: Defective EVMs send voters packing without casting ballot; EC replaces 250, many still to go

Bhopal: Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were first deployed by the Election Commission of India in 1999 during Goa Assembly elections. Two decades later, every time India votes, it still somehow begins with complaints related to faulty or malfunctioning EVMs which leads to loss of crucial voting hours.

On Wednesday, even as the excited lot of early electorates in Madhya Pradesh reached their respective polling booths, not everyone had a smooth run at voting. Videos were shared from various polling booths showing voters waiting for Election Commission officials to fix the malfunctioning EVMs and VVPAT machines. Chief Electoral Officer for Madhya Pradesh, V L Kantha Rao, got a first hand experience of the persistent trouble with electronic voting apparatus when he had to wait for half an hour before casting his vote at the Char Imli VVIP polling booth in Bhopal.

After 12pm, the Election Commission officials in Madhya Pradesh said that at least 250 EVMs had been replaced in the ongoing elections. The number is likely to increase as reports of more such instances pour in. At several places, even the replaced machine did not function properly, and had to be replaced yet again.

The areas that reported technical snags in EVMs included Mandla, Char Imli, Betul, Harda, Indore, Bhopal and Satna, among other constituencies. While poll officials at polling booth 42 in Rampur Baghelan, Satna, were waiting for new machines to arrive as allotted EVMs malfunctioned, the voters had started to return without casting their votes after having waited for hours.

Wednesday morning polling could only start after a delay of two to three hours at several polling booths after the glitch was reported. For example, voting at the Tilak Nagar booth in Indore-5 constituency, where first vote was cast at 10.54 am, was halted after a glitch was reported. At booth no: 96 in Harda, crucial 40 minutes were lost due to a technical snag. Voting process had to be halted due to EVM glitches in at least 26 booths across Bhopal, according to reports till 1pm.

Videos from the Pusali village in Betul constituency showed voters squatted on the ground around the polling booth as they waited for polling to resume. “We have been waiting for two hours but the machine is not working,” said one irate male voter upon noticing a mobile camera approaching him.

State Congress president Kamal Nath alleged that the voting seemed to be affecting areas which were Congress stronghold and suggested that the Election Commission must consider re-polling in constituencies where fair practice was questionable. His party colleague and Guna MP Jyotiraditya Scindia wrote to the Chief Election Commissioner seeking an extension of polling time at the booths where voting hours were lost due to EVM and VVPAT malfunctioning. CEC O P Rawat responded saying that it was up to the local officers to take a call on extending polling time.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh tweeted that EVM malfunctioning was being reported from polling booths that had a favourable mood towards Congress. He advised Congress polling agents to note down the number of the changed machines and check the machine by casting 50-100 votes as mock poll.

Congress candidate from Bhopal-Madhya, Arif Masood filed a written complaint with the Election Commission stating that voting begun late by at least two hours at more than two dozen polling booths in his constituency and urged the Election Commission to give additional time to voters.

Many women voters left polling booth 159 in Burhanpur without casting their vote as the process was halted for about one and a half hours despite the Collector and the SP reaching the spot to resolve the issue.

Political analyst C K Naidu said that EVMs developing faults on polling day might have a direct impact on voting percent as lot of voters return back after waiting for hours. Reports came from Bhind that voters had created ruckus after waiting in queue for a long time.

"The election commission should also be questioned as to what preparations were done after large scale reporting of EVM faults in by-election in Uttar Pradesh," said Naidu.

CEO Rao informed that 78,870 ballot units (BU) and 65,367 control units (CU) are being used during polls besides 65,367 VVPAT machines. Moreover, 15,548 BU, 12,248 CU and 13812 VVPATS are kept in reserve.

About five lakh employees have been engaged to conduct voting at 65,341 polling booths across 230 constituencies in Madhya Pradesh where about 5.04 crore voters will exercise their franchise on Wednesday. Voting was to be conducted between 8am and 5pm in all constituencies barring three that fall under naxal-affected Balaghat district, including Baihar, Lanji and Paraswada. Here, voting hours were from 7am to 3pm.

With inputs from Shahroz Afridi