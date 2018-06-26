Football world cup 2018

Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections: AAP first to release list of 20 candidates, will contest 230 seats alone

Politics Press Trust of India Jun 26, 2018 20:41:40 IST

Bhopal: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday released its first list of 20 candidates for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, which are yet to be announced. No other party has announced its candidates yet.

File image of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. PTI

The list was announced in the presence of AAP leader and Delhi minister Gopal Rai.

The party is going to field its Madhya Pradesh vice-president Amit Bhatnagar from Bijawar, Rewa Zone secretary Jitendra Chourasia from Amar Patan, former IPS officer Mahesh Prasad Choudhary from Gotegaon, national level sprinter Krishnapal Singh Baghel from Sehore, AAP's Mandsaur Lok Sabha constituency in-charge Navin Agrawal from Neemuch and state spokesperson Parinita Raje alias Beti Raja from Sewda.

Ashok Shah will be fielded from Bicchia, Gopal Singh Thakur from Niwadi, Dilip Mishra from Gwalior South, Kuleep Batham from Gwalior-15, Zuber Khan from Bhopal North, Ram Vishal Vishwakarma from Sidhi, Chandramohan Guru from Patharia, Awdhesh Singh from Chitrangi, Animesh Pande from Chhindwara, Shailesh Choube from Kasrawad, Hiralal Panche from Lanjhi, Mukesh Akhande from Ghoda Dongri, Jagdish Singh from Bada Malhara and Ramdin Ahirwar from Jatara.

Speaking to reporters, Rai said people of the state, fed up with both BJP and Congress, now trust the AAP.

The party will release its second list on 6 July in Gwalior, MP AAP president Alok Agrawal said.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will address a public meeting in Indore on 15 July, he said.

The party will contest all 230 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh, he added.


