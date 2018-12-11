Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2018 LIVE Updates: Bhopal strongroom opens in presence of candidates, counting begins

Madhya Pradesh (MP) Assembly Election Results 2018 LATEST updates: The Bhopal strong room was opened in presence of the candidates contesting from the seat. The Electronic Voting Machines are now being taken to counting room. On an average, 22 rounds of counting will be conducted here.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer V L Kantha Rao told reporters that counting would begin at 8 AM with the postal ballots at 51 centres across the state. "EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) would be taken up for counting at 8.30 AM. Counting of postal ballots would continue simultaneously," he said.

The counting of votes for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly election 2018 take place on Tuesday along with the result declaration of the elections in five other states including Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Rajasthan and Mizoram.

The exit polls have predicted an interesting contest in Madhya Pradesh, where the BJP is trying for a consecutive fourth term. According to Times Now-CNX, the BJP is set to pick up 126 of the 230 seats on offer, with the Congress and its allies picking up 89, the Bahujan Samaj Party six and others expected to win nine seats. However, the India Today-Axis My India poll shows the BJP picking up 102 to 120 seats, the Congress claiming 104 to 122 seats and others winning between four and 11 seats. Whereas in a further cause of concern for the incumbent party, the Republic-CVoter survey gives BJP between 90 and 106 seats and sees the Congress walk away with between 110 and 126 seats.

The Election Commission has announced that counting will begin at 8 am and postal ballots will be taken up first followed by electronic voting machines at 8.30 am. Of the 5.04-crore registered voters in the state, 3.78 crore (75.05 percent) exercised their franchise.

The election for the 230-member Assembly was held on 28 November and as many as 2,899 candidates are in the fray. Also testing their electoral fortunes are 1,094 independent candidates.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in office since 2005, is seeking re-election from Budhni seat in Sehore district and is pitted against Congress candidate Arun Yadav, a former minister.

With inputs from PTI

