Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2018 LIVE Updates: Bhopal strongroom opens in presence of candidates, counting begins

Madhya Pradesh (MP) Assembly Election Results 2018 LATEST updates: The Bhopal strong room was opened in presence of the candidates contesting from the seat. The Electronic Voting Machines are now being taken to counting room. On an average, 22 rounds of counting will be conducted here.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer V L Kantha Rao told reporters that counting would begin at 8 AM with the postal ballots at 51 centres across the state. "EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) would be taken up for counting at 8.30 AM. Counting of postal ballots would continue simultaneously," he said.
The counting of votes for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly election 2018 take place on Tuesday along with the result declaration of the elections in five other states including Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Rajasthan and Mizoram.
The exit polls have predicted an interesting contest in Madhya Pradesh, where the BJP is trying for a consecutive fourth term. According to Times Now-CNX, the BJP is set to pick up 126 of the 230 seats on offer, with the Congress and its allies picking up 89, the Bahujan Samaj Party six and others expected to win nine seats. However, the India Today-Axis My India poll shows the BJP picking up 102 to 120 seats, the Congress claiming 104 to 122 seats and others winning between four and 11 seats. Whereas in a further cause of concern for the incumbent party, the Republic-CVoter survey gives BJP between 90 and 106 seats and sees the Congress walk away with between 110 and 126 seats.
The Election Commission has announced that counting will begin at 8 am and postal ballots will be taken up first followed by electronic voting machines at 8.30 am. Of the 5.04-crore registered voters in the state, 3.78 crore (75.05 percent) exercised their franchise.
The election for the 230-member Assembly was held on 28 November and as many as 2,899 candidates are in the fray. Also testing their electoral fortunes are 1,094 independent candidates.
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in office since 2005, is seeking re-election from Budhni seat in Sehore district and is pitted against Congress candidate Arun Yadav, a former minister.
With inputs from PTI
Follow all the latest updates from the Telangana Elections here
Follow all the latest updates from the Mizoram Elections here
Follow all the latest updates from the Chhattisgarh Elections here
Follow all the latest updates from the Madhya Pradesh Elections here
Follow all the latest updates from the Rajasthan Elections here
Follow Firstpost's coverage of the 2018 Vidhan Sabha Elections here
Updated Date: Dec 11, 2018 08:14 AM
Highlights
Counting begins in Madhya Pradesh
The countinghas begun at 8 am with the numbering of postal ballots at 51 centres across the state. The EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) would be taken up for counting at 8.30 am. Meanwhile, the counting of postal ballots would continue simultaneously.
Key candidates to watch out for
A key contest to watch out for would be Hoshangabad, where former BJP minister Sartaj Singh (Congress) is contesting against Sitasharan Sharma (BJP). Bhojpur is seeing a fight between Suresh Pachouri (Congress) and Surendra Patwa (BJP). Bhopal is seeing two Muslim candidates going head to head: Veteran Congress leader Arif Aqueel is pitted against Fatima Siddiqui, BJP's sole Muslim candidate.
Tier 3 securitiy system put in place for counting, says Bhopal Superintendent of Police
Detailing the security arrangements on polling day, Bhopal City SP said, "Dedicated teams have been deployed to ensure full security. Diversion points have been put on roads outside the counting centres. There's a 3-tier security system. Any device that can help communication isn't allowed inside the counting centres"
Madhya Pradesh exit polls predict neck-and neck contest between BJP, Congress
Exit polls have predicted a close race between the BJP and the Congress, though leaders from both parties have routinely claimed their respective victories.
Kailash Vijayvargiya's son, contesting from Indore 3 seat, turns to religion ahead of counting of votes
Akash Vijayvargiya, BJP candidate from Indore 3 assembly constituency and son of party stalwart Kailash Vijayvargiya offered prayers at Sai Baba temple in Nandanagar and also visited a gaushala ahead of counting on Tuesday. He is up against Congress' Ashwin Joshi.
Input by Karishma K
Oldest candidate in Madhya Pradesh from Congress
15,000 EC officials to conduct couting in Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer VL Kantha Rao said that 15,000 employees have been drafted for the counting process which will be monitored through 1200 CCTV cameras installed at 51 centres across the state.
Expect Indore 5's result to be in a little late as CEO says seat had highest number of polling booths
Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer VL Kantha Rao said said the maximum rounds of counting — 32 in total — would take place in the Indore-5 assembly segment due to the highest number of booths there.
Counting of votes to begin at 8 am CEO says all arrangements in place
Fate of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan's bid for his fourth term in office will be known on Tuesday with counting of votes for the state's 230 assembly seats scheduled to begin at 8 am, while the challenger Congress expects to return to power after a 15-year gap.
BJP will secure 140-145 seats, claims party's state vice-president
BJP's state vice president Sudershan Gupta said that the party will win 140 to 165 seats in Madhya Pradesh and form the government for a fourth straight time under the leadership of Chouhan. "We have received feedback that the BJP will win between 140 and 165 seats and form the government under the leadership of Chouhan for the fourth straight time," Gupta told reporters in Bhopal after a party meeting on Saturday.
08:14 (IST)
Counting begins in Madhya Pradesh
The countinghas begun at 8 am with the numbering of postal ballots at 51 centres across the state. The EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) would be taken up for counting at 8.30 am. Meanwhile, the counting of postal ballots would continue simultaneously.
08:11 (IST)
Key candidates to watch out for
A key contest to watch out for would be Hoshangabad, where former BJP minister Sartaj Singh (Congress) is contesting against Sitasharan Sharma (BJP). Bhojpur is seeing a fight between Suresh Pachouri (Congress) and Surendra Patwa (BJP). Bhopal is seeing two Muslim candidates going head to head: Veteran Congress leader Arif Aqueel is pitted against Fatima Siddiqui, BJP's sole Muslim candidate.
08:07 (IST)
In Shahpura seat, Congress Bhupendra Maravi battles it out against BJP's Omprakash Dhurve
In Shahpura Assembly constituency of Dindori district, food minister Omprakash Dhurve is testing his luck against Congress leader Bhupendra Maravi. In Dindori, Congress leader Omkar Markam has remained in power in Dindori assembly constituency since past two elections. He will test his mettle against Jay Singh Maravi of BJP.
Input by Bheem Shankar Sahu
08:03 (IST)
Bhopal strong room opens
The Bhopal strong room was opened in presence of the candidates contesting from the seat. The Electronic Voting Machines are now being taken to counting room. On an average, 22 rounds of counting will be conducted here.
07:54 (IST)
Tier 3 securitiy system put in place for counting, says Bhopal Superintendent of Police
Detailing the security arrangements on polling day, Bhopal City SP said, "Dedicated teams have been deployed to ensure full security. Diversion points have been put on roads outside the counting centres. There's a 3-tier security system. Any device that can help communication isn't allowed inside the counting centres"
07:46 (IST)
Madhya Pradesh exit polls predict neck-and neck contest between BJP, Congress
Exit polls have predicted a close race between the BJP and the Congress, though leaders from both parties have routinely claimed their respective victories.
07:30 (IST)
Kailash Vijayvargiya's son, contesting from Indore 3 seat, turns to religion ahead of counting of votes
Akash Vijayvargiya, BJP candidate from Indore 3 assembly constituency and son of party stalwart Kailash Vijayvargiya offered prayers at Sai Baba temple in Nandanagar and also visited a gaushala ahead of counting on Tuesday. He is up against Congress' Ashwin Joshi.
Input by Karishma K
07:23 (IST)
BJP goes solo in Madhya Pradesh polls, Congress allies with Sharad Yadav's party
The BJP has fielded candidates on all seats and the Congress on 229; it left one seat for Sharad Yadav's Loktantrik Janata Dal.
The BSP put up 227 candidates while the SP 51. The Aam Aadmi Party, contesting the state election for the first time, fielded candidates on 208 seats. Also testing their electoral fortunes are 1,094 Independent candidates.
07:19 (IST)
BJP too fielded septuagenarians despite its policy retirement at 75
The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded a candidates above the age of 75 years as well, including two cabinet ministers. Prominent among these are Health Minister Rustam Singh (73) from Morena and Finance Minister Jayant Malaiya (71) from his traditional Damoh constituency.
07:14 (IST)
Oldest candidate in Madhya Pradesh from Congress
07:03 (IST)
15,000 EC officials to conduct couting in Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer VL Kantha Rao said that 15,000 employees have been drafted for the counting process which will be monitored through 1200 CCTV cameras installed at 51 centres across the state.
07:01 (IST)
Expect Indore 5's result to be in a little late as CEO says seat had highest number of polling booths
Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer VL Kantha Rao said said the maximum rounds of counting — 32 in total — would take place in the Indore-5 assembly segment due to the highest number of booths there.
06:58 (IST)
Counting of votes to begin at 8 am CEO says all arrangements in place
Fate of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan's bid for his fourth term in office will be known on Tuesday with counting of votes for the state's 230 assembly seats scheduled to begin at 8 am, while the challenger Congress expects to return to power after a 15-year gap.
21:23 (IST)
People are looking for change as farmers and minorities have "suffered" under BJP rule: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia claimed that in Madhya Pradesh every community of voters — those belonging to the small and medium enterprises, farmers, women, youth, Dalits, minorities and underprivileged sections of society — have "suffered" because of ill-informed and badly-implemented policy decisions of the BJP government. he also alleged there is an increasing communal polarisation and targeting of certain communities in the state under the BJP government led by Shivraj Singh Chouhan. People's response to the Congress campaign reflected the distrust about the ruling dispensation and a yearning for the change that Congress can usher in, he said.
The senior Congress leader said 2018 and 2019 will be time for a change that the people are asking for. Scindia said the Congress' agenda has been focussed on 4-5 main issues that it has consistently targeted — the abysmal condition of farmers in MP burdened with low prices for their produce and the huge loans they are burdened with, rising crime against women, widespread unemployment among the youth and rampant corruption at every level in the government ecosystem. "In addition, our manifesto has clearly placed before the people an alternative agenda, a very positive and forward-looking agenda for governance which has clearly spelt out developmental programmes for each social section and region of Madhya Pradesh, which has inspired people," he said.
21:20 (IST)
Acid test for Madhya Pradesh's 'mamaji' Shivraj SIngh Chouhan
Popularly known as 'mamaji' in Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan has proved to be BJP's golden goose so far, banking on his common man appeal and schemes to woo the women and farmers. But whether or not he would he be able to retain the throne today is a question the voters of Madhya Pradesh have already answered. Read about Chouhan's political rise here.
21:12 (IST)
21:06 (IST)
BJP will secure 140-145 seats, claims party's state vice-president
BJP's state vice president Sudershan Gupta said that the party will win 140 to 165 seats in Madhya Pradesh and form the government for a fourth straight time under the leadership of Chouhan. "We have received feedback that the BJP will win between 140 and 165 seats and form the government under the leadership of Chouhan for the fourth straight time," Gupta told reporters in Bhopal after a party meeting on Saturday.
21:01 (IST)