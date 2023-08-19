Madhya Pradesh: Amit Shah to release Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led govt's report card on Sunday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday will present the Madhya Pradesh government’s report card and address the BJP’s working committee meeting in Gwalior.

Shah will go to Bhopal on August 20 and release the report card of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government at a function. Thereafter he will leave for Gwalior where he will chair and address a working committee meeting, Ashish Agrawal, state BJP media cell head said.

The BJP leader will also launch the ‘Gareeb Kalyan Mahaabhiyan’ in Bhopal as part of its exercise to reach out to people across the state about its government’s various welfare measures.

On Thursday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced the first list of candidates for Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. Polling in both states is due later this year.

In the first list, BJP has announced 21 candidates for the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly, while 39 names have been released for the 230-member Madhya Pradesh house.

The party has fielded Sarla Vijendra Rawat from Sabalgarh, Priyanka Meena from Chachaoura, Lalita Yadav from Chhatarpur, Anchal Sonkar from Jabalpur Purba (SC), Nirmala Bhuriya from Petlawad, Bhanu Bhuriya from Jhabua (ST), Alok Sharma from Bhopal Uttar and Dhruv Narayan Singh from Bhopal Madhya.

The BJP has been in power in the state since 2003 except for over 15 months after the 2018 polls when the Congress was at the helm.

