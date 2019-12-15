Madhupur Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Jharkhand Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Madhupur Assembly Elections 2019: The Madhupur Vidhan Sabha constituency, considered a stronghold of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is set to vote on Monday in the fourth phase of the Jharkhand Assembly polls.

Part of the Deogarh district, the Assembly constituency covers the areas under the Madhupur and Karon police stations, along with the Kusmil, Chanddih, Pathra, and Basbariya gram panchayats in the Jasidih police station area. The Madhupur Assembly constituency is part of the Godda Lok Sabha constituency.

The Madhupur block is also categorised under the 'community development blocks' of the Deogarh district, in addition to Deogarh, Devipur, Karon, Marmogunda, Mohanpur, Palojori, Sarath, Sarwan, and Sonaraithari.

Results in past elections:

The constituency has reportedly almost always seen a tough fight between the BJP and the Opposition party, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM). This year, however, Dainik Bhaskar reported that the BJP's split with its alliance partner, the influential All Jharkhand Students' Union (AJSU) is likely to hurt the saffron party in the polls.

Raj Paliwar, a two-time legislator, is the incumbent MLA from the BJP, and has been fielded by the party in the 2019 Assembly polls too.

While Paliwar had won the 2005 Assembly polls, the seat was wrested away from the party in 2009 by JMM's Hussain Ansari.

Ansari had defeated Babulal Marandi-Led Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) candidate Shiv Dutt Sharma by a margin of at least 20,000 votes in 2009.

This year, in addition to the BJP and JMM, the Congress, JVM, and RJD are the major parties contesting the polls in the constituency.

While BJP is contesting seats on its own this time, the seat sharing arrangement of the Opposition alliance is split thus: The JMM is contesting 43 seats, Congress on 31 seats and RJD is contesting seven in the 81-member Assembly.

Here is a brief overview of the Assembly constituency:

Total electors: 3,10,668

Number of male voters: 1,64,528

Number of female voters: 1,46,140

Numbers of transgender voters: 0

Voter turnout in last Assembly Election: 70 percent

Polling stations: 387

With inputs from agencies

