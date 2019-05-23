Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh

Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Madhubani Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 08:30:22 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BMTP Dhaneshwar Mahto 0 Votes 0% Votes
PSP(L) Md. Khalique Ansari 0 Votes 0% Votes
ABHMP Anand Kumar Jha 0 Votes 0% Votes
VIP Badri Kumar Purbey 0 Votes 0% Votes
BMP Ranjit Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
PJP(S) Satish Chandra Jha 0 Votes 0% Votes
RPI(A) Rekha Ranjan Yadav 0 Votes 0% Votes
VPI Ram Swarup Bharti 0 Votes 0% Votes
Nota Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Hema Jha 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Abubakar Rahmani 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Anil Kumar Sah 0 Votes 0% Votes
RJSP Subash Chandra Jha 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Abhijit Kumar Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Raju Kumar Raj 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Dr. Shakeel Ahmad 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Vidya Sagar Mandal 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Ashok Kumar Yadav 0 Votes 0% Votes
See More

Madhubani Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 6

Total electors: 16,27,969

Female electors: 7,50,685

Male electors: 8,77,284

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. After delimitation, Madhubani Assembly segment includes parts of Pandaul and Rahika.

Assembly constituencies: Harlakhi, Benipatti, Bisfi, Madhubani, Keoti, Jale

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Hukm Deo Narayan Yadav has been the MP thrice since 1999. In 2004, he lost to Congress’ Shakeel Ahmed.

Demographics: It covers parts of Madhubani and Darbhanga districts. 13.52 lakh people are Hindus in the Madhubani district, which also has a sizeable Muslim population of 17.5 lakh people. Apart from agriculture, the economy of the district depends on the export of products with the Madhubani motif.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 08:30:22 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile