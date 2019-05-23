Madhubani Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Madhubani Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 6

Total electors: 16,27,969

Female electors: 7,50,685

Male electors: 8,77,284

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. After delimitation, Madhubani Assembly segment includes parts of Pandaul and Rahika.

Assembly constituencies: Harlakhi, Benipatti, Bisfi, Madhubani, Keoti, Jale

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Hukm Deo Narayan Yadav has been the MP thrice since 1999. In 2004, he lost to Congress’ Shakeel Ahmed.

Demographics: It covers parts of Madhubani and Darbhanga districts. 13.52 lakh people are Hindus in the Madhubani district, which also has a sizeable Muslim population of 17.5 lakh people. Apart from agriculture, the economy of the district depends on the export of products with the Madhubani motif.

