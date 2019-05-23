Madhepura Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Madhepura Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 13

Total electors: 17,25,578

Female electors: 8,26,307

Male electors: 8,99,271

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Bihariganj, Saharsa and Mahishi Assembly seats were added in 2008, while Kumarkhand, Singheshwar and Kishanganj seats were dropped.

Assembly constituencies: Alamnagar, Bihariganj, Madhepura, Sonbarsha (SC), Saharsa, Mahishi

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav won the seat in 1999. In 2004, RJD’s Lalu Prasad Yadav won the seat but, vacated it after winning the Chapra seat as well. In the subsequent bypoll, RJD’s Pappu Yadav won. However, Sharad clinched the seat again in 2009 before losing it to Pappu in 2014.

Demographics: It covers a large part of Madhepura and Saharsa districts. Yadavs, Brahmins and upper castes call the shots in Madhepura in east Bihar. The Yadavs have determined the results in this constituency. Their influence in the region such that it is said, “Rome Pope ka, Madhepura Gope (Yadavs) ka”.

