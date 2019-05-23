Co-presented by


Madhepura Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 08:29:10 IST

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
AAM Manoj Kumar Mandal 0 Votes 0% Votes
BMP Umashankar 0 Votes 0% Votes
BLP Rajiv Kumar Yadav 0 Votes 0% Votes
JAP(L) Rajesh Ranjan@Pappu Yadav 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Md Arshad Husain 0 Votes 0% Votes
ADP Suresh Kumar Bharti 0 Votes 0% Votes
RVJP Anil Bharti 0 Votes 0% Votes
RJD Sharad Yadav 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Rajo Sah 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Jaykant Yadav 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Vinay Kumar Mishra 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Suman Kumar Jha 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
JD(U) Dinesh Chandra Yadav 0 Votes 0% Votes
Madhepura Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 13

Total electors: 17,25,578

Female electors: 8,26,307

Male electors: 8,99,271

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Bihariganj, Saharsa and Mahishi Assembly seats were added in 2008, while Kumarkhand, Singheshwar and Kishanganj seats were dropped.

Assembly constituencies: Alamnagar, Bihariganj, Madhepura, Sonbarsha (SC), Saharsa, Mahishi

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav won the seat in 1999. In 2004, RJD’s Lalu Prasad Yadav won the seat but, vacated it after winning the Chapra seat as well. In the subsequent bypoll, RJD’s Pappu Yadav won. However, Sharad clinched the seat again in 2009 before losing it to Pappu in 2014.

Demographics: It covers a large part of Madhepura and Saharsa districts. Yadavs, Brahmins and upper castes call the shots in Madhepura in east Bihar. The Yadavs have determined the results in this constituency. Their influence in the region such that it is said, “Rome Pope ka, Madhepura Gope (Yadavs) ka”.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 08:29:10 IST

