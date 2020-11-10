Madhepura Election Result 2020: Two-time RJD MLA Chandrashekar takes on ex-MP Rajesh Ranjan
In the 2015 election, RJD sitting MLA Chandrashekhar had won the seat by a margin of 37,642 votes over BJP candidate Vijay Kumar
Madhepura Election Result 2020: Former Jan Adhikar Party-Loktantrik MP Rajesh Ranjan is squaring off against RJD's sitting MLA Chandrashekhar and the JD(U)'s Nikhil Mandal in the Madhepura Assembly constituency in Bihar.
In the 2015 election, RJD leader Chandrashekhar had won the seat by a margin of 37,642 votes over BJP candidate Vijay Kumar. Shekhar had secured 49.52 percent of the votes in the constituency.
The RJD MLA had also won the seat in 2010 with a considerably slimmer margin of votes. He had trumped Ramendra Kumar Yadav of the JD(U) with a vote share of 47.29 percent, News18 reported.
Follow LIVE updates on Bihar Election Results here
Here are details about the constituency:
Total number of voters: 3,24,030
Number of male voters: 1,67,714
Number of female voters: 1,55,832
Number of transgender voters: 10
Voter turnout in 2020: 57.4 percent
Voter turnout in 2015: 60 percent
A total of 19 candidates are contesting the election from this constituency this year.
