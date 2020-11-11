Madhepura Election Final Result 2020 DECLARED: RJD MLA Chandra Shekhar turns away challenge from JDU's Nikhil Mandal
Madhepura Election Final Result 2020 DECLARED| Shekhar, with 79,839 votes (39.24 percent), easily thwarted the hopes of Mandal and Ranjan, who netted 64,767 (31.83 percent) and 26,462 (13.01 percent) respectively.
Madhepura Election Final Result 2020 DECLARED| RJD's sitting MLA Chandra Shekhar easily disposed of challenges from JDU's Nikhil Mandal and former Jan Adhikar Party-Loktantrik MP Rajesh Ranjan for the Madhepura Assembly constituency in Bihar.
In the 2015 election, RJD leader Shekhar won the seat by a margin of 37,642 votes over BJP candidate Vijay Kumar. Shekhar had secured 49.52 percent of the votes in the constituency in 2015.
In the 2015 election, RJD leader Shekhar won the seat by a margin of 37,642 votes over BJP candidate Vijay Kumar. Shekhar had secured 49.52 percent of the votes in the constituency in 2015.
The RJD MLA had also won the seat in 2010 with a considerably slimmer margin of votes. He had trumped Ramendra Kumar Yadav of the JD(U) with a vote share of 47.29 percent, News18 reported.
Here are details about the constituency:
Total number of voters: 3,24,030
Number of male voters: 1,67,714
Number of female voters: 1,55,832
Number of transgender voters: 10
Voter turnout in 2020: 57.4 percent
Voter turnout in 2015: 60 percent
A total of 19 candidates are contesting the election from this constituency this year.
