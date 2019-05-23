Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Madha Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 11:43:46 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
IND Santosh Balasaheb Bichukale 0 Votes 0% Votes
NCP Sanjaymama Vitthalrao Shinde 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sandip Janardhan Kharat 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Savita Ankush Aiwle 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sachin Dnyaneshwar Padalkar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Vishvambhar Narayan Kashid 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Adv. Sachin Bhaskar Jore 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sandip Vitthal Pol 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
BRSP Er. Ramchandra Mayyappa Ghutukade 0 Votes 0% Votes
VBA Adv. Vijayrao More 0 Votes 0% Votes
BAZP Keskar Maruti Shivram 0 Votes 0% Votes
ABEP Bramhakumari Pramilaben 0 Votes 0% Votes
HPP Navnath Bhimrao Patil 0 Votes 0% Votes
BPSP Nanaso Ramhari Yadav 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Adv. Vijayanand Shankarrao Shinde 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Vijayraj Balasaheb Mane Deshmukh 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Aannaso Sukhdev Maske 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Aaware Siddheshwar Bharat 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ajinkya Aakaram Salunkhe 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ajinath Laxman Kevate 0 Votes 0% Votes
BHMP Shahajahan Paigamber Shaikh 0 Votes 0% Votes
BMP Sunil Gunda Jadhav 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Dattatraya Bhanudas Khatake Alias Bandunana Khatke 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Dilip Ramchandra Jadhav 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ramdas Mane 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Rohit More 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Mohan Vishnu Raut 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Ranjeetsinha Hindurao Naik- Nimbalkar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Daulat Umaji Shitole 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Nandu Sambhaji More 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Aappa Aaba Lokare 0 Votes 0% Votes
Madha Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 43

Total electors: 17,27,308

Female electors: 8,14,572

Male electors: 9,12,736

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It came into existence in 2008. Karmala Assembly segment was added from Osmanabad Lok Sabha constituency. Madha, Malshiras and Sangole Assembly segments were added from erstwhile Pandharpur Lok Sabha seat in 2008. Phaltan and Man Assembly seats were added from Satara Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Karmala, Madha, Sangole, Malshiras (SC), Phaltan (SC), Man

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: NCP chief Sharad Pawar won the election in 2009. In 2014, NCP leader Vijaysinh Mohite Patil defeated Swabhimani Paksha leader Sadabhau Khot.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Solapur and Satara districts. The economy of Solapur district is dependent on agriculture where 63 percent of the total workers are engaged in the primary sector. The literacy rate in the district is 77 percent and the sex ratio is 938.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 11:43:46 IST

