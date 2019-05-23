Madha Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Madha Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 43

Total electors: 17,27,308

Female electors: 8,14,572

Male electors: 9,12,736

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It came into existence in 2008. Karmala Assembly segment was added from Osmanabad Lok Sabha constituency. Madha, Malshiras and Sangole Assembly segments were added from erstwhile Pandharpur Lok Sabha seat in 2008. Phaltan and Man Assembly seats were added from Satara Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Karmala, Madha, Sangole, Malshiras (SC), Phaltan (SC), Man

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: NCP chief Sharad Pawar won the election in 2009. In 2014, NCP leader Vijaysinh Mohite Patil defeated Swabhimani Paksha leader Sadabhau Khot.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Solapur and Satara districts. The economy of Solapur district is dependent on agriculture where 63 percent of the total workers are engaged in the primary sector. The literacy rate in the district is 77 percent and the sex ratio is 938.

