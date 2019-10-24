Madha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Madha Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are two reserved seats under Scheduled Caste category in the Solapur district — Mohol and Malshiran.

Constituency Name—Madha

Constituency Number—245

District Name—Solapur

Total Electors—325626

Female Electors—153063

Male Electors—172562



Third Gender—1

Reserved – No

Results in previous elections— Babanrao Vitthalrao Shinde of NCP has been holding the Madha constituency seat since 1995 Assembly polls. In 2014, Shinde defeated Kale Kalyan Vasantrao of Congress with a margin of about 35,000 votes. In 2009, Shinde defeated Independent candidate Sawant Shivaji Jaywant by more than 40,000 votes. In 2004 and 1999 he defeated Shiv Sena candidates Sawant Shivaji Jayawant and Dikole Dhananjay Mahadeo.

In 2019, Shinde will be defending his seat against Kokate Sanjay Shivlal of Shiv Sena, Shahajahan Paigambar Shaikh of Bahujan Maha Party and Ashok Joti Takatode of BSP among others.

