Machilipatnam Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Machilipatnam Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 28

Total electors: 1,369,311 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 569,695

Male electors: 564,406

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Pedana, Machilipatnam, Avanigadda, Gannavaram, Gudivada, Penamaluru, Pamarru (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, TDP’s Ambati Brahmanaiah defeated Congress’ Kavuri Samba Siva Rao but was defeated by Congress in 2004. Ramakrishna Badiga won that year with a 51.25 percent of votes. In 2009, Badiga was defeated by TDP’s Konakalla Narayana Rao, who won again in 2014.

Demographics: Situated in the Krishna district, the port town of Machilipatnam holds importance in the current election. TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu has managed to gain points for his party by laying the foundation stone for the proposed deep-water port here. Naidu has promised the people that four berths of the port will be ready by August 2020 and the port will be commissioned by early 2021.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.