Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh

Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Machilipatnam Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 07:01:33 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
JSP Bandreddi Ramakrishna 0 Votes 0% Votes
RPI(A) Peram Siva Nageswara Rao 0 Votes 0% Votes
BHMP Yarlagadda Ramamohana Rao 0 Votes 0% Votes
PPOI Valluru Venkateswararao 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Gandhi Dhanekula 0 Votes 0% Votes
YSRCP Balashowry Vallabhaneni 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Gollu Krishna 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND G.V.N. Basava Rao 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Nadakuditi Naga Gayathri 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Vijayalakshmi Chalapaka 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Gudivaka Ramanjaneyulu (Anji Babu) 0 Votes 0% Votes
TDP Konakalla Narayana Rao 0 Votes 0% Votes
See More

Machilipatnam Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 28

Total electors: 1,369,311 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 569,695

Male electors: 564,406

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies:  Pedana, Machilipatnam, Avanigadda, Gannavaram, Gudivada, Penamaluru, Pamarru (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, TDP’s Ambati Brahmanaiah defeated Congress’ Kavuri Samba Siva Rao but was defeated by Congress in 2004. Ramakrishna Badiga won that year with a 51.25 percent of votes. In 2009, Badiga was defeated by TDP’s Konakalla Narayana Rao, who won again in 2014.

Demographics: Situated in the Krishna district, the port town of Machilipatnam holds importance in the current election. TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu has managed to gain points for his party by laying the foundation stone for the proposed deep-water port here. Naidu has promised the people that four berths of the port will be ready by August 2020 and the port will be commissioned by early 2021.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 07:01:33 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile