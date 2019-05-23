Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Ludhiana Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Ravneet Singh from INC is leading with 36.5% votes at 2:28 PM

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 14:43:28 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
INC Ravneet Singh Bittu 382,831 Votes 37% Votes
LISP Simarjeet Singh Bains 306,225 Votes 29% Votes
SAD Maheshinder Singh Grewal 298,672 Votes 29% Votes
AAAP Prof. Tej Pal Singh Gill 15,760 Votes 2% Votes
NOTA Nota 10,502 Votes 1% Votes
HSS Devinder Bhagria 3,590 Votes 0% Votes
BLSD Baba Amarjit Singh Khalsa 3,156 Votes 0% Votes
IND Jai Parkash Jain (Titu Baniya) 2,720 Votes 0% Votes
NCP Baba Sukhwinder Singh Gill 1,989 Votes 0% Votes
RASP Mohd. Naseem Ansari 1,864 Votes 0% Votes
BPHP Baljit Singh 1,627 Votes 0% Votes
PPI(S) Daljit Singh 1,590 Votes 0% Votes
IND Jasdeep Singh Sodhi 1,529 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ravinder Pal Singh (Baba Ji Burger Wale) 1,353 Votes 0% Votes
JJJKP Darshan Singh Daba 1,330 Votes 0% Votes
NNJP Er.Baldev Raj Katna 1,325 Votes 0% Votes
APOI Dildar Singh 1,241 Votes 0% Votes
PPI(D) Dr.Brijesh Kumar Bangar 1,169 Votes 0% Votes
SAKP Pardeep Bawa 1,154 Votes 0% Votes
ANC Bintu Kumar Taank (B.K.Taank) 1,053 Votes 0% Votes
HSJP Rajinder Ghai 1,008 Votes 0% Votes
BMP Vaid Ram Singh Deapak 948 Votes 0% Votes
IND Mohinder Singh 890 Votes 0% Votes
Ludhiana Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 7

Total electors: 15,61,201

Female electors: 7,25,569

Male electors: 8,35,632

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Ludhiana Rural Assembly segment was dissolved in 2008. Ludhiana Central, Ludhiana South assembly segments were created in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Ludhiana East, Ludhiana South, Atam Nagar, Ludhiana Central, Ludhiana West, Ludhiana North, Gill (SC), Dakha, Jagraon (SC).

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, Congress leader Gurcharan Singh Galib won the election. In 2004, Sharanjit Singh Dhillon defeated Congress leader Manish Tewari. However, Tewari clinched the seat in 2009 and was succeeded by Ravneet Singh Bittu of the Congress in 2014.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Ludhiana district. It is the highest populated district in the state with 34,98,739 people residing within its boundary. SCs comprise 26.39 percent of the population, as per Census 2011.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 14:43:28 IST

