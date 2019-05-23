Ludhiana Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Ravneet Singh from INC is leading with 36.5% votes at 2:28 PM

Ludhiana Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 7

Total electors: 15,61,201

Female electors: 7,25,569

Male electors: 8,35,632

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Ludhiana Rural Assembly segment was dissolved in 2008. Ludhiana Central, Ludhiana South assembly segments were created in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Ludhiana East, Ludhiana South, Atam Nagar, Ludhiana Central, Ludhiana West, Ludhiana North, Gill (SC), Dakha, Jagraon (SC).

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, Congress leader Gurcharan Singh Galib won the election. In 2004, Sharanjit Singh Dhillon defeated Congress leader Manish Tewari. However, Tewari clinched the seat in 2009 and was succeeded by Ravneet Singh Bittu of the Congress in 2014.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Ludhiana district. It is the highest populated district in the state with 34,98,739 people residing within its boundary. SCs comprise 26.39 percent of the population, as per Census 2011.

