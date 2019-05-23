Lucknow Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Union Minister Rajnath Singh re-elected to the Parliament

Lucknow Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 35

Total electors: 19,49,956

Female electors: 8,97,785

Male electors: 10,52,171

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Bakshi Ka Talao was transferred to Mohanlalganj (SC) Lok Sabha constituency, making Lucknow a significantly urban constituency.

Assembly Constituencies: Lucknow West, Lucknow North, Lucknow East, Lucknow Central, Lucknow Cantt.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: This is one of the most high-profile constituencies in India, having elected former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee between 1991 and 2004. After Vajpayee retired from active politics, his prodigy Lalji Tandon represented the seat till 2014 before making way for current Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

Demographics: A highly urbanised constituency, this BJP bastion is dominated by upper caste voters, especially Brahmins. Muslims, a large number of them belonging to the Shia sect, are found in large numbers in this constituency.

