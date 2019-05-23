Co-presented by


Lucknow Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Rajnath Singh from BJP is leading at 1:58 PM

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 13:59:01 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP Rajnath Singh 301,049 Votes 56% Votes
SP Poonam Shatrughan Sinha 141,794 Votes 27% Votes
INC Acharya Pramod Krishnam 81,713 Votes 15% Votes
Nota Nota 3,535 Votes 1% Votes
ABJS Amar Kumar Raizada 1,047 Votes 0% Votes
AWSP Ram Sagar Pal 609 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sanjay Singh Rana 492 Votes 0% Votes
NEP Shamim Khan 464 Votes 0% Votes
IND Jimidar Singh Yadav 421 Votes 0% Votes
AIFB Ramesh 381 Votes 0% Votes
PPI(D) Professor D.N.N.S. Yadav 309 Votes 0% Votes
IND Avinash Chandra Jain 292 Votes 0% Votes
INL Haji Faheem Siddiqui 270 Votes 0% Votes
SVBP Girish Narain Pande 262 Votes 0% Votes
MARD Kapil Mohan 237 Votes 0% Votes
SFP Ganesh Chaudhari 225 Votes 0% Votes
Lucknow Lok Sabha Constituency 

Constituency number: 35

Total electors: 19,49,956

Female electors: 8,97,785

Male electors: 10,52,171

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Bakshi Ka Talao was transferred to Mohanlalganj (SC) Lok Sabha constituency, making Lucknow a significantly urban constituency.

Assembly Constituencies: Lucknow West, Lucknow North, Lucknow East, Lucknow Central,  Lucknow Cantt.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: This is one of the most high-profile constituencies in India, having elected former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee between 1991 and 2004. After Vajpayee retired from active politics, his prodigy Lalji Tandon represented the seat till 2014 before making way for current Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

Demographics: A highly urbanised constituency, this BJP bastion is dominated by upper caste voters, especially Brahmins. Muslims, a large number of them belonging to the Shia sect, are found in large numbers in this constituency.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

