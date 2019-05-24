SidhuQuitPolitics: Twitterati reminds Navjot Singh Sidhu of April vow to leave politics if Rahul Gandhi lost Amethi to Smriti Irani

The Indian electorate took to Twitter on Friday, a day after the Lok Sabha election results were announced, to remind Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu of a promise he had made in April 2019 — the Punjab minister had vowed to quit politics if Congress president Rahul Gandhi lost Amethi.

Sidhu had also rejected the speculation that Union minister and BJP candidate Smriti Irani would present a tough fight to Rahul in the constituency in Uttar Pradesh that has traditionally been a Congress bastion.

Irani defeated Rahul in Amethi by a margin of 55,120 votes, as revealed on Thursday, when the Election Commission counted the votes cast in seven phases of the Lok Sabha election.

Now, the Twitterati is asking Sidhu to "remain true to his word" and also have the hashtag #SidhuQuitPolitics trending.

"Navjot Sidhu, come to laughter show again, that's your real place," said one user. Another urged him to quit because he is a "man of his words".

Will be interesting to see if Sidhu quits politics or pulls off a KRK. — Sonam Mahajan (@AsYouNotWish) May 23, 2019

Amethi results are out. Waiting for you to quit @sherryontopp. https://t.co/oN1qqJqS9Q — Priya Gupta (@priyagupta999) May 23, 2019

Rahul Gandhi concedes defeat in Amethi. Congratulates Smriti Irani. Time for Navjot Singh Sidhu to quit politics. Let’s see who follows his word and who turns out to be a liar now. We can totally imagine Captain Amrinder Singh laughing away all the way! pic.twitter.com/8T58YKaBjV — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) May 23, 2019

Hello @sherryontopp Looking forward to you keeping your word “I will quit politics, if Rahul Gandhi loses Amethi: Navjot Singh Sidhu” https://t.co/YLlg9DOxue — Amrita Bhinder (@amritabhinder) May 23, 2019

On Thursday, Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh had also hinted at changing the portfolio Sidhu holds in the state cabinet. Earlier in the day, Singh had blamed the cricketer-turned-politician, who is the local government minister, for party's poor performance in urban areas.

"The urban vote bank has been our backbone in Punjab, but Sidhu's failure to do development work affected the party," Singh had said.

When asked whether the party high-command was on the same page, Singh told a TV channel, "I raised the issue a few months ago, and it was decided that they would make the decision after the elections."

The chief minister also said he was confident that Rahul and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi would agree with his views in the interest of the state and the party. Singh had also said that Sidhu's damaging remarks ahead of polling in Punjab might have affected the party's performance in Bathinda, where Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal defeated Congress candidate Amrinder Singh Raja Warring in a close contest.

Tension between Singh and Sidhu has been evident for months, with the chief minister also claiming that his Congress colleague would like to take over his post.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.