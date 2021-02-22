Narendra Modi in West Bengal: Lotus will bring 'asol poribartan', vows PM while inaugurating slew of projects

The prime minister also accused the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government of not transferring funds of central schemes to people in the state

Addressing a public gathering on Monday in Hooghly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the public's enthusiasm and energy are sending the message from Kolkata to Delhi that West Bengal is ready for political change.

Pitching for a BJP government in the poll-bound state, Modi said that the BJP government should be formed not just for political 'poribartan', but for ‘asol poribartan‘ (real change) in the state.

“Lotus will bring that ‘asol poribartan’ that youth aims for,” he said. Reacting to the crowd’s enthusiasm, the prime minister said that the state seems to have made up its mind for change.

#WATCH | People chanted 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' at a rally addressed by PM Narendra Modi in Hooghly, West Bengal earlier today. pic.twitter.com/JNQoniqFxy — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2021

Polls to the 294-member Bengal Assembly are expected to be held in April-May.

Modi, making his second visit to West Bengal ahead of the elections to the 294-member Assembly, on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government in the state. He accused the TMC of corruption and actively preventing the development of Bengal by stalling the implementation of the Centre's welfare schemes.

Launching a frontal attack on the TMC-led government, Modi alleged it has perpetuated "syndicate raj" in all spheres of life in West Bengal where no work gets done without common people having to pay "cut money".

On Thursday, the political cauldron in West Bengal came to a boil with Mamata and Union Home Minister Amit Shah holding rallies in the same district on the same day. Shah, in his rallies, had urged the people to "uproot the syndicate Raj of the TMC" and vote the BJP to power to usher in 'Sonar Bangla' (prosperous Bengal).

Mamata had mocked Shah for his claim that BJP will win more than 200 of the 294 Assembly seats in the state. "In 2021 we (TMC) will break all records and get the highest votes and win the most seats," Mamata had said.

"Day in and day out, they are talking about Bua-Bhatija. I challenge Amit Shah: contest against Abhishek Banerjee first and then me," she said amid loud cheers from TMC supporters.

Plugging the development plank, Modi said, "Better infrastructure, agriculture, industry, tourism, employment opportunities need a lot of right reforms. Infrastructure associated with connectivity is the priority of our government. In the last few years, we've focused on highway, waterway, airway and e-way."

The prime minister dedicated to the nation doubling of Azimganj to Khargraghat Road section, which is a part of Howrah-Bandel-Azimganj section of Eastern Railway, and inaugurated several railway projects in the state. He said the new lines will reduce congestion and ensure better connectivity.

The prime minister made these remarks while inaugurating the extension of the Kolkata Metro Railway from Noapara to Dakshineswar. He also virtually flagged off the inaugural train from Noapara to Dakshineswar in the 4.1-km stretch of the north-south corridor of the metro railway from Hooghly.