Lok Sabha polls, phase 3: Assam, Bihar record over 12 percent voter turnout, West Bengal sees polling at 10.97 percent till 9 am

New Delhi: In the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday, 23 April, Assam and Bihar recorded 12.36 percent and 12.60 percent voter turnout respectively, followed by West Bengal at 10.97 percent till 9 am.

Polling is underway at 116 parliamentary constituencies across 13 states and two Union Territories.

Besides Assam, Bihar and West Bengal, voter turnout till 9 am was 2.29 percent in Goa, 1.35 per cent in Gujarat, 1.75 percent in Karnataka, 2.48 percent in Kerala, 0.99 percent in Maharashtra, 1.32 percent in Odisha, 1.56 percent in Tripura, 10.24 percent in Uttar Pradesh, 2.24 percent in Chhattisgarh and 5.83 percent tin Daman and Diu.

No votes were cast Jammu and Kashmir and Dadra and Nagar Haveli till 9 am.

While some Lok Sabha constituencies of Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal will witness voting, all parliamentary constituencies in Gujarat, Kerala, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Goa and Daman and Diu will vote in a single phase.

The seven-phase Lok Sabha election started on 11 April. The first phase witnessed 69.45 voter turnout across the country while election for the second phase, which was held on 18 April, witnessed voter turnout at 69.43 percent. The result for the Lok Sabha election will be announced on 23 May.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.